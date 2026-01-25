PODCAST | Ndabeni-Abrahams’ Davos plan to grow small businesses in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The government’s drive for greater investment in small businesses is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She joins from Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum.

Ndabeni-Abrahams says small businesses should no longer be treated as a “stepchild” but must sit at the main table alongside big business to drive the economy.

With the WEF focusing heavily on AI and innovation, the minister highlights a critical prerequisite: digital infrastructure.

She points out that for rural entrepreneurs to use AI, they first need affordable connectivity.

Her department is allocating funding to help small businesses own digital infrastructure (such as Wi-Fi networks in villages) rather than just being consumers of it.

She also emphasises the need for skills development in data science and AI to ensure the workforce is ready.

Through the discussion, Ndabeni-Abrahams outlines the effort to push for greater investment in the sector; funding realities for small businesses; and progress made through the Startup20 platform in 2025.

The discussion concludes with the minister affirming that while the government faces criticism for not reaching everyone, it is focused on building a sustainable ecosystem that allows small businesses to thrive through partnerships, rather than relying solely on state funding.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

