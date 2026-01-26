PODCAST | De Lille’s plan to increase visitors to SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

November 23, 2025.Minister of tourism Patricia de Lille briefs the media during the G20 SA Leaders Summit at Nasrec EXPO Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Tourism’s growing contribution to South Africa’s economy is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by tourism minister Patricia de Lille.

Joining the session from the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, she focuses on the state of the South African tourism economy.

The minister highlights South Africa’s hosting of the G20 summit as a major opportunity for the tourism sector, noting that business events — meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions — are a key focus.

Tourism contributes more than 8% to South Africa’s GDP and supports about 1.8-million jobs.

De Lille cites the recent R2.5bn investment by Club Med to build a resort in KwaZulu-Natal as proof of international confidence in South Africa as a destination.

She acknowledges crime concerns but emphasises partnerships with the private sector and police to keep tourists safe.

She highlights the Secura app, which provides tourists with access to emergency response services.

In the discussion, De Lille outlines efforts to increase international arrivals; tourism’s economic value; perceptions about the country; safety risks; and investment.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

For more episodes, subscribe to Simplecast﻿.