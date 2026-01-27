SA Tourism has not ground to a halt, De Lille says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National marketing agency SA Tourism (SAT) has not come to a standstill, tourism minister Patricia de Lille said on Tuesday, despite the absence of key permanent senior staff and ongoing investigations.

At a media briefing in Pretoria, De Lille sought to downplay concerns of a governance crisis at the tourism marketing agency, insisting that the interim board she appointed was “doing their best” to appoint a new board and that key executive vacancies would be filled within weeks.

De Lille dissolved the SAT board in 2025 and replaced it with an interim structure, accusing it of unlawfully convening a special meeting. The meeting had resolved to initiate disciplinary proceedings against CEO Nombulelo Guliwe, who was suspended over allegations of financial misconduct.

The DA and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have accused De Lille of protecting the suspended CEO by dissolving the board instead of allowing it to pursue an investigation into the allegations — accusations De Lille has denied.

SAT is without a permanent CEO, COO, or chief marketing officer (CMO), with acting CEO Darryl Erasmus recently resigning from the post.

The agency is under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit, while the continued withholding of Tourism Marketing South Africa (Tomsa) levy funds by the private sector underscores the erosion of confidence in its governance.

Tourism is a vital contributor to the economy, sustaining 1.8-million jobs directly and indirectly and accounting for nearly 9% of national GDP.

On Tuesday, De Lille declared that South Africa is no longer in a Covid-19 recovery mode but entering a phase of expansion after the country welcomed a record 10.485-million international visitors in 2025 — the highest number ever recorded.

DA tourism spokesperson Haseena Ismail MP has raised concerns about SAT, stating the “tourism sector cannot afford continued instability” and adding “the ongoing withholding of Tomsa levy funds is directly constraining SAT’s ability to market South Africa internationally, support destination promotion and drive tourism demand in key source markets”.

But according to the minister, the Tomsa levy issue has been resolved. She said SAT, the Tourism Business Council and Tomsa had developed a joint marketing plan, and that the funds would be used to support its implementation.

“The money is not lost to the sector,” she said. While the government contributes R1bn to destination marketing, the private sector puts in R30bn.

“Now that they are working together, we can become a bit more aggressive in terms of marketing the destination,” De Lille said.

When asked about Erasmus’ resignation, De Lille said, “No organisation runs on the basis of one person. If you drop dead tomorrow, the organisation must continue. I think it is wrong to read into this that this organisation has come to a standstill.”

According to De Lille, Erasmus — as per his resignation letter — left because he “got a better opportunity... There was nothing in his letter that said, ‘I’m resigning because of this and that’...”

She said the recruitment process for a CEO, COO and chief marketing officer would begin in February, with appointments expected by the end of that month or in early March.

She confirmed that the disciplinary process against Guliwe is under way. “I don’t interfere there because I need to get a recommendation from the board... The board has set the time to conclude this... process also by the end of February, early March,” De Lille said.

She pointed to the agency’s spending and performance figures as evidence that operations had not been derailed. “Quarter 1 report — SAT almost spent over 95% in the first quarter. The second quarter performance report was even better... we get measured in terms of the implementation of existing, approved government plans.”