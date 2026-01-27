SA’s small business funding needs global boost, says Ndabeni-Abrahams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams took to Davos to drum up investment support for South Africa’s small businesses, a sign the government understands it needs to tap into foreign sources to plug funding gaps in the country.

The government is under pressure to fund local businesses. This is because South Africa has pinned much of its economic future to the growth of its small businesses. Like other modern economies, the country needs a viable and thriving private sector to create value, employ people, who in turn pay taxes, thus contributing to overall growth.

The minister’s presence at the global meeting of world leaders was meant to signal that the government is placing the same importance on small businesses as mainstay sectors such as agriculture and finance.

In an interview with Business Day, the minister was candid about the funding challenges her department faces, acknowledging the government’s budget alone is nowhere near enough to meet the needs of South Africa’s small business sector.

Funding to get enterprises off the ground and access to markets continue to be the two big pain points for small businesses across South Africa, the continent and broader developing world. Even then, funding — usually the first requirement to get a business going — tends to be the major focus for entrepreneurs.

“We’ve got about an R2.9bn [budget]. If we have 2.5-million micro, small and medium enterprises [in the country] and we’re talking about supporting 120,000 … that’s a tiny drop in the ocean. So I understand the frustration which is why we are saying that we are not folding our arms,” the minister said while at the World Economic Forum.

Solving the funding gap

She advocates for a shift towards “blended finance” to solve the funding gap where the responsibility of funding small businesses does fall squarely on the shoulders of the government.

Her push is that the local ecosystem needs venture capitalists (VCs) and angel investors to step in as the state cannot support every entrepreneur directly.

To make this happen, the minister argues the government’s role is to make local investment attractive for those with capital. She said government funds should be used to “derisk” small businesses through credit guarantees, making it safer for private banks and investors to lend to them.

The Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association shows capital flow to South African start-ups in 2023 reached R3.28bn, driven by investment into local technology businesses.

Data from the African Private Capital Association (Avca) shows in 2023 West Africa attracted the largest proportion of venture capital deal volume in Africa, at 26%, driven by Nigeria, which was the most active country by volume at 19%.

With the inclusion of venture debt, venture inflows to Africa last year clocked in at $4.5bn across 603 deals — $2bn less than the previous year, Avca said.

This is still far from being enough given the relatively small amount of venture capital that flows to the continent, let alone South Africa.

The total for Africa was a paltry amount compared with the $144.3bn worth of venture capital that flowed through the US.

“It’s about 3% of venture capital that flows into Africa,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams, highlighting the need to attract more such investment.

“We need the VCs [venture capitalists], we need the angel investors. The government cannot do it alone.”