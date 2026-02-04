National minimum wage rises to R30.23 an hour from March 1

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Picture:

The national minimum wage (NMW) for 2026 will increase from R28.79 to R30.23 per hour, employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth has announced.

The amendment takes effect from March 1.

The ministry said on Tuesday the R1.44 increase will benefit all workers, including farm workers and domestic workers.

“Excluded in the NMW increase will be workers employed on an expanded public works programme (EPWP). Because such workers are employed under a special dispensation, their adjustment will rise from R15.16 an hour to a minimum wage of R16.62 an hour.”

Workers who have concluded learnership agreements contemplated in section 17 of the Skills Development Act are entitled to the allowances contained in Schedule 2. The rates on learnerships will be published on the departmental website.

The National Minimum Wage Act came into effect in 2019. Under the legislation, employers are required to pay workers at least a minimum hourly wage. The national minimum wage is subject to annual review.

Any violations of the act are subject to fines enforced by the inspectorate. The national minimum wage is enforced by the department and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The NMW Act applies to all workers and their employers except members of the South African National Defence Force, the National Intelligence Agency and the South African Secret Service. It also does not apply to volunteers, who perform work but do not receive, or are not entitled to receive, any remuneration for their service.

