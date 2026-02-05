SA factories hit by demand shortfall and material scarcity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eight of the 10 manufacturing divisions recorded lower utilisation compared with the previous year, says Stats SA.

South Africa’s large-scale manufacturers operated at lower production capacity in November 2025 as activity slowed across most divisions and underutilisation increased.

Statistics SA reported on Thursday that manufacturers ran at 77.8% of capacity in November, down from 79.1% a year earlier. Total underutilisation rose to 22.2%, driven by maintenance and productivity-related downtime. Insufficient demand accounted for 11.2% while shortages of labour and raw materials contributed 1.4% and 3.2%, respectively.

Eight of the 10 manufacturing divisions recorded lower utilisation compared with the previous year. The largest decreases were in basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metals, metal products and machinery, followed by radio, television and communication equipment. The glass and non-metallic mineral products division also recorded a notable fall.

Other divisions, including motor vehicles, wood products and electrical machinery, reported smaller declines.

Despite the overall slowdown, several divisions continued to operate at high levels of capacity. These included food and beverages, and electrical machinery, indicating steady activity in sectors that were less affected by labour and demand pressures.

The data indicate that while some parts of the manufacturing sector remain resilient, most divisions are facing operational pressures that could weigh on output in the near term.