Potential for more credit upgrades over next two years, says Standard Bank

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa is positioned for sovereign credit-rating upgrades over the next 24 months as fiscal management improves and growth gains traction, though political fragmentation and infrastructure constraints threaten the recovery trajectory, according to projections by Standard Bank.

“South Africa could experience further ratings upgrades … within the next 24 months,” Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim said.

The country faces the best macroeconomic backdrop in years, with multiple tailwinds converging to support fiscal revenues and bond market performance, Ballim said on Tuesday during a presentation of the bank’s 2026 economic outlook.

South Africa secured a sovereign rating upgrade last year from S&P, marking a turning point after years in sub-investment grade territory, raising the country’s foreign-currency long-term sovereign rating to “BB” from “BB-” on stronger growth prospects and an improving fiscal outlook. In a note earlier in February, Bank of America also pencilled in credit rating upgrades from Moody’s and Fitch.

With municipal elections approaching, the government of national unity will see parties that co-operate nationally contesting fiercely at the local level.

The 2021 local government elections foreshadowed deeper political fragmentation. Ballim noted that the trend was likely to continue.

“Local government elections are a forum for national election predictions, and local or municipal outcomes now dictate national policy.” The doubling of smaller parties’ vote share signals “fracturing taking place in local government elections”, creating governance complexity that could imperil reform momentum.

Infrastructure bottlenecks present equally serious threats to ratings trajectories. Beyond electricity concerns, water woes now dominate as constraints that could be competing areas undermining sovereign credit assumptions. Water shortages risk creating social instability.

Despite these headwinds, fiscal fundamentals are strengthening, and real income is “growing at fairly respectable rates of between two and 3%,” Ballim said, which “injects some level of stability” into household finances and consumption.

“Employment has climbed above pre-pandemic levels and is continuing to increase, providing income security that makes consumers less defensive in their spending capacities,” Ballim said.

Bond markets face improving conditions as “interest rates fell last year, and we anticipate further rate relief could be up to three-quarters of a percentage point cumulative,” stimulating consumer credit.

Revenue growth should benefit from compositional shifts in spending, as “durable goods and services signal increasing optimism about income prospects” and generate higher tax yields than basic consumption.

However, concerning spending patterns were emerging, he said. “At least half of South Africans that we sampled … spend R500 each month” on gambling, with digital platforms and “aggressive marketing” diverting household resources from productive channels.

“[Gambling spend] does not have the multiplier effects of spending on services or even investment. So it does not create or serve as a genesis for stronger economic growth … it lacks any meaningful multiplier. One hopes that some regulation, awareness or consciousness enters society.”