Upstream oil and gas projects face legal uncertainty over climate impact assessments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the Green Connection case, the high court in the Western Cape reviewed an environmental approval granted to TotalEnergies for offshore oil and gas exploration along the West Coast.

Recent court rulings are increasing climate scrutiny of environmental approvals in SA and creating growing uncertainty for upstream petroleum projects, law firm Webber Wentzel says in a new legal assessment.

The firm said two recent judgments — Green Connection NPC v Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment; and South Durban Community Environmental Alliance v Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment — show weak climate change impact assessments can render environmental approvals unlawful. The rulings confirm climate change is a material factor in deciding whether projects should proceed, particularly those in fossil fuels.

Under the National Environmental Management Act (Nema), authorities must assess the “need and desirability” of proposed projects before granting environmental approval. In simple terms, this means determining whether a project is necessary and appropriate for its location and whether its benefits outweigh environmental and social costs, including whether better or less harmful alternatives exist.

In the Green Connection case, the high court in the Western Cape reviewed an environmental approval granted to TotalEnergies for offshore oil and gas exploration along the West Coast. The court found the environmental impact assessment inadequate because it failed to quantify potential greenhouse gas emissions, did not properly consider renewable energy alternatives, and did not clearly explain mitigation measures. The approval was subsequently set aside.

In the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance case, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) examined an environmental approval granted to Eskom for a proposed 3,000MW gas-to-power plant. The court ruled that while national energy policy frameworks, such as the Integrated Resource Plan, are relevant, they cannot override the legal requirement to properly assess climate effects and reasonable alternatives, including renewable energy options.

Webber Wentzel said uncertainty remains over the scope and timing of climate assessments, particularly regarding scope 3 emissions. The SCA granted leave to appeal in the Green Connection matter to clarify whether such assessments are required at the exploration stage or only once production becomes reasonably foreseeable.

Scope 3 emissions refer to the greenhouse gases produced when a product or resource is eventually used or burnt downstream, such as the combustion of fossil fuels extracted during exploration.

The firm said this unresolved issue has significant implications for petroleum rights holders. At early exploration stages, factors such as potential reserves, commercial viability and eventual resource use are uncertain, making downstream emissions difficult to quantify reliably.

The assessment also emphasised climate considerations are mandatory under Nema but are not determinative on their own. Authorities must weigh them alongside other factors, including economic development, energy security and the protection of existing rights.

Webber Wentzel said further clarity may come once the Draft National Guideline on considering climate change in environmental authorisation applications, published in October 2025, is finalised. Once adopted, the guideline will be a mandatory consideration for regulators and is expected to provide clearer methodological guidance for assessing effects on climate.

Until then, the firm said, project developers, regulators, and investors will need to navigate a rapidly evolving legal landscape, where court decisions are moving faster than formal policy guidance.