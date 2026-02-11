US funding cuts cast a shadow over mine health gains

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump’s shadow loomed large over the mining sector’s health and safety statistics for 2025 as funding cuts hampered South Africa’s TB and HIV prevention services.

Minerals Council South Africa head of health Thuthula Balfour said most mineworkers have been sheltered from the effect of the funding cuts thanks to medical aid. But she expressed concern about the spread of HIV and TB in the communities in which they live.

“The government did try to shift resources around, but there is still a gap left by the withdrawal of US funding,” she said, with US funds accounting for about 17% of South Africa’s HIV funding.

“There are clinics that closed, [with the most] affected populations [being] sex workers and the LGBTQIA+ [community].

“Data capturing was also affected, and that’s critical. What you can’t measure, you cannot manage.”

Of particular concern was the drop in funding for community health workers, who perform early screening in high-risk communities and encourage those affected by TB or HIV to seek proper treatment.

Many community health services are funded by NGOs, leaving the state unable to fill the gap left by the US funding withdrawal, she said.

Balfour said Minerals Council members are working to increase collaboration with the department of health to boost their coverage of mine workers’ communities.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced in October that South Africa would receive R2bn over six months from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to sustain existing HIV and Aids programmes.

The transitional arrangement came after US President Donald Trump froze funds under his Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) in January.

Pepfar is a critical source of funding that has saved more than 26-million lives in 55 countries since its creation in 2003, according to the UN Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAids).

Open Secrets reported in November that the number of HIV viral load tests recorded by the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) last year fell markedly short of expectations, with the most likely expectation being the withdrawal of US aid.

The drop in funding comes as the Minerals Council has struggled to increase screening for HIV across the local mining sector.

The council’s goal is for 95% of formal mineworkers to be offered HIV counselling and testing every year and for all eligible employees to be put on an antiretroviral therapy treatment. They are yet to achieve this objective.

In 2025, less than half of all mineworkers (42%) with HIV were offered antiretroviral therapy treatment.

Only 60% of the workforce was offered HIV counselling and testing — a situation that the council said points to a systemic data-capturing deficiency.

The situation in TB is more encouraging, despite the concerns elicited by Trump’s funding cuts. By December 2024, the mining sector’s TB incidence rate was below the national rate, in line with the council’s goals.

The council reported a decrease in occupational diseases in gold, platinum and diamond mining in 2024, while incidents in coal and chrome mines were higher.

The total number of occupational diseases reported by mines in 2024 fell 7.6% to 1,723, while the number of fatalities was a record low of 41.