Manufacturing falls 1.3% in 2025

Factory production and sales in South Africa decreased in 2025 as the manufacturing sector, considered the cornerstone of employment and which accounts for roughly 13% of the nation’s GDP, continues to face pressure.

New data from Stats SA has shown manufacturing production fell by 1.4% in December last year compared with the same period in 2024.

According to Stats SA, the only major positive contributors were petroleum, chemicals, rubber and plastics, which rose 7.5%.

For the whole of 2025, factory output was down 1.3%, dragged down mainly by the food, cars and steel categories. This points to a weaker demand, which can affect jobs, investments and overall economic growth.

Production also dipped on a month-on-month basis, posting a 1.2% decline in December after a 2.1% fall in November.

Stats SA said that in the final quarter of the year, manufacturing output slipped 0.5% compared with the third quarter. The motor industry was one of the hardest hit, with vehicle and parts production down 6.1%.

Manufacturing sales fell 4.5% in December and were down 2.5% for the fourth quarter.

Data for the mining industry — the cornerstone of economic activity — also released by the statistician on Thursday, paints a better picture. Production in the sector increased 2.5% year on year in December, led by iron ore and manganese. Platinum group metals (PGM) and coal declined.

For the full year, mining production was slightly higher, up 0.1% compared with 2024. Mineral sales jumped 48.1% largely driven by a huge increase in gold sales as well as strong PGM and chromium sales.

The data comes at the height of the crucial annual Mining Indaba happening in Cape Town. It shows that while overall mining production was flat, higher prices, especially for the safe-haven gold, boosted the sector.

Globally, trade tension has softened in recent months. The US has reduced or removed several tariffs on countries including China and India, as well as on certain agricultural goods.

According to Investec senior economist Annabel Bishop, this easing of trade tension has improved global sentiment and could support trade flows, including for South Africa.