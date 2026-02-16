SA bond yields hit decade lows in boon for the fiscus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The yields on South Africa’s longer-dated 20- and 30-year government bonds are on track to go as low as 8% this year, while that of the 10-year could drop to 7.5%, providing the National Treasury with enough wiggle room to significantly reduce its borrowing costs while the country has started reporting primary budget surpluses.

The yield on South Africa’s 30-year bond came in at 8.68% on Friday, down from the 12.77% peak it reached in October 2023, while the annual return an investor earns on the 20-year bond reached 8.5% — a 10-year low.

The yield on the 20-year bond also peaked at 12.89% in September 2023, a year in which South Africa’s assets were battered by record levels of load-shedding and greylisting, which eroded investor confidence in the domestic economy.

Eskom has since kept the lights on over the past two years, while South Africa was removed from the greylist last year. S&P handed the country its first credit ratings upgrade in two decades.

The yield on the 10-year bond also approached a decade low of 7.97% on Friday. With the sharp decline in the yield on the three key bonds, the government is now borrowing at a measurably cheaper rate, lowering its debt-servicing costs.

The sharp decline in bond yields also comes while the National Treasury’s lowering of the inflation target to 3% with a much narrower 1% tolerance band on either side is expected to help reduce South Africa’s debt-servicing costs, which have crowded out investment in key areas over the years.

Deputy head for fixed income at Stanlib Asset Management Sylvester Kobo, in an interview with Business Day, said the South African bond markets first rallied last year on the hunt-for-yield trade, as offshore investors were looking for good returns as they were diversifying away from the dollar.

Kobo said the weaker dollar environment, largely dragged down by negative sentiment towards the Trump administration’s policies and attacks on important institutions such as the Fed, provided cyclical boosts for South Africa from stronger metal prices, lower oil prices and a stronger rand.

“Another crucial positive factor was the adoption of a lower inflation target by the Reserve Bank, which is structurally positive for bonds. This happened at a time that the fiscal picture was improving, eventually culminating in a rating upgrade — another structurally positive factor for South Africa’s bonds.

“We think even though the bond curve rallied over 200bps in the past year, the structural elements are yet to fully play out. We think the Bank will cut interest rates three more times this year given the benign inflation environment.”

South Africa in the 2024/25 financial year paid about R386bn a year in interest on its R5.7-trillion debt, totalling 5.2% of GDP and more than a fifth of revenue, reinforcing concern about public debt crowding out spending on essential services.

In a paper written by its chief economist and monetary policy committee member Christopher Loewald last year, the Bank made a strong case to lower the inflation target to 3%, saying this could yield nearly R900bn in debt-servicing savings costs over the next decade.

Sameer Singh, a senior research and investment analyst at Glacier by Sanlam, said a lower inflation target is a structural upgrade.

“If we execute and formalise the framework, communicate consistently, and reinforce fiscal anchors, the rewards are tangible: lower 10‑year yields, a more resilient rand and deeper foreign participation in rand assets,” Singh said.

Kobo said the budget later this month will show material improvements compared with the medium-term budget policy statement.

He said the improvement will come through better revenue numbers and deficits, a primary budget surplus that is higher than in the medium-term budget, and lower debt requirements.

“There is also about R80bn of coupon payments in February and March, which increases demand for bonds,” Kobo said.

“These are some of the South Africa-specific factors driving solid bond market returns, especially in the long end of the bond curve. The curve is still quite steep, and we think long-end bonds could go as low as 8% this year and 7.5% on the 10-year bonds.”