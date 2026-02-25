Watch out for delivery on rail and roads in budget, says economist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s improving macroeconomic backdrop is laying the groundwork for a more constructive growth narrative before finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget presentation on Wednesday, a Nedbank economist says.

The building blocks are starting to come together as inflation is lower, interest rates are falling, consumers are spending again and the government may finally begin to follow through on its infrastructure plans, said Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar.

“If you watch the budget, watch it for that predominantly,” Weimar said, referring to infrastructure delivery.

The government has committed more than R1-trillion in public funding for infrastructure projects over the next three years.

Should the government follow through, South Africa could find itself with a meaningful second engine of growth alongside the consumer spending and job creation that would follow. Incomes would broaden and spending power would deepen across the economy.

“You could get an added boost from government infrastructure spending, some job creation, more income and more people [with] the ability to spend,” Weimar said.

For now, the central expectation is that economic growth will rise to just above 1.5% for 2026, according to Nedbank data. That is modest compared with many emerging markets, but it would mark real progress given South Africa’s recent performance.

(Karen Moolman)

The economy has shown resilience, with growth of 0.5% in the third quarter of 2025, marking the fourth consecutive rise driven by mining, trade and agriculture.

The country was also removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist in October 2025, after a 33-month, intensive reform process that addressed 22 action items aimed at strengthening South Africa’s anti-money-laundering and counter-financing of terrorism framework.

South Africa also secured a sovereign rating upgrade last year from S&P, marking a turning point after years in sub-investment grade territory, raising the country’s foreign-currency long-term sovereign rating to “BB” from “BB-” on stronger growth prospects and an improving fiscal outlook. In a note earlier in February, Bank of America also pencilled in credit rating upgrades from Moody’s and Fitch.

With inflation contained, the South African Reserve Bank has room to continue cutting rates.

“We do believe we’ll get more rate cuts. We see another 50 basis points this year and another 50 basis points next year. So that should keep the box overloaded,” Weimar said on Tuesday during a pre-budget presentation.

But Weimar said that sustaining growth beyond 2%, a threshold South Africa has struggled to breach consistently, will require more than consumer spending.

“We need more rail. We need better roads. We need more water capacity…. We need that capacity put in place so that we don’t wind up back where we are now.”