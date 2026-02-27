PODCAST | SA’s automotive sector: Van Binsbergen on the big picture

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BMW South Africa Group CEO Peter van Binsbergen during a media briefing at the BMW Head Office in Midrand. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The state of SA’s automotive sector is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group South Africa.

The conversation addresses the current state of the South African car market, the BMW executive noting that while there is some recovery, high interest rates and cost-of-living pressures continue to impact consumer demand.

Van Binsbergen details the impact of Chinese imports which have penetrated the SA market with cheaper vehicles.

He argues that while consumers may benefit from lower sticker prices in the short term, the influx of subsidised imports could cost the South African economy jobs in the long run.

As such, he urges consumers to look beyond the upfront price and consider factors like parts availability, long-term support, and how the vehicle was maintained during ownership.

Despite these concerns, Van Binsbergen has cautioned against using blanket tariff hikes as a “big hammer”.

He noted that doubling import duties to the maximum 50% could make all imported cars radically more expensive, hurting consumers and affecting local manufacturers who also import much of their model range.

Instead of blunt tariffs, he advocates for targeted policy adjustments that support domestic manufacturing and the speedy finalisation of SA’s new energy vehicle (NEV) policy.

Van Binsbergen highlights that BMW has maintained a strong position in the premium segment despite broader economic challenges.

The discussion covers the introduction of new BMW models to the local market, including the latest iterations of the X3, which is a significant model for the South African plant.

Through the discussion, the automotive head outlines the impact of cheap imports into SA; the state of local manufacturing; policy engagements with government; power trains; and BMW’s strategy.

A big part of the discussion is spent on the slow but steady growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market in SA and the infrastructure challenges that need to be addressed to support wider adoption.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

For more episodes, subscribe to Simplecast﻿.