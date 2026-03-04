Cape of Good Hope sees no surge amid Hormuz shipping detours

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The entrance of the Cape Town port is shown in Cape Town in the Western Cape. Picture: MISHA JORDAAN/GALLO IMAGES

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) says it has not received additional berthing requests from shipping lines despite a growing number of vessels being rerouted around the Cape Town Port following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The crisis began on February 28 after joint US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, prompting Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to prohibit vessel passage through the strait. Tanker traffic has since dropped to near zero, with more than 150 ships anchored outside the waterway.

Major shipping companies, including Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd’s has suspended all operations through the strait and rerouted vessels around the southern tip of Africa.

“Until further [notice], all sailings on the IMX service will be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope. The safety of our crews, vessels and customers’ cargo remains our key priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely and take all needed actions,” Hapag-Lloyd said in a notice to customers.

Ocean Network Express CEO Jeremy Nixon said about 750 vessels are currently backed up due to the closure, including around 100 container ships, representing roughly 10% of the global container fleet.

In response to a Business Day enquiry about the Port of Cape Town’s readiness, TNPA said its ports remain open for business to handle the safe transit of diverted vessels on request, subject to available capacity. TNPA added it had not yet observed any increase in demand and had not received berthing requests from shipping lines.

“Presently, TNPA has not observed any immediate increase in demand to definitively determine the number of vessels anticipated for diversion from the Suez Canal route to the Port of Cape Town (Cape of Good Hope). TNPA has not received an indication of additional berthing requests from any shipping lines and/or other stakeholders,” TNPA said.

“TNPA, however, runs a complementary port system that enables the optimisation of specialised marine services during high-demand periods. This includes the redeployment of marine resources and fleet such as tugboats, workboats and pilot boats, to enhance operational efficiencies.”

TNPA said it operates a system that allows for the redeployment of tugboats, workboats and pilot boats during high-demand periods and that it would continue to monitor the situation and engage with shipping lines, terminal operators and maritime authorities.

“Should such a need arise as a result of the anticipated vessel diversions, TNPA will continue to monitor the situation and engage with its various industry stakeholders, such as shipping lines, terminal operators and relevant maritime authorities, to ensure seamless utilisation of available port capacity to respond to any service requests.”

The authority did not provide figures on current berth occupancy, crane productivity or container yard capacity at the Port of Cape Town.

Major shipping lines rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope face transit times up to two weeks longer on Asia-to-Europe voyages with upward pressure on freight rates as a result. About 170 containerships with a combined capacity of around 450,000 teu (twenty-foot equivalent unit) are currently inside the strait and facing restrictions on exiting.

The strait carries roughly 20% of the world’s daily oil supply, with China, India, Japan and South Korea accounting for nearly 70% of shipments. Around 30% of Europe’s jet fuel supply originates from or transits through the waterway.