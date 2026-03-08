ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD | GDP print in the spotlight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s economy is expected to have grown by 1.3% in 2025. Stock image

All eyes will be on local GDP data this week, as last year’s fourth-quarter reading provides an indication of how South African businesses navigated a turbulent year.

The local economy faced a number of headwinds in 2025. On the global front, US tariffs disrupted trade, constraining South Africa’s vehicle and agricultural exports and impacting several key export markets.

The loss of US aid meant strained government finances had to fill the gap left by largely foreign-funded health programmes. Weakening US-China relations spurred price volatility in the manufacturing and packaging industries.

Meanwhile, at home, persistent logistics bottlenecks, foot-and-mouth disease and frictions in the government of national unity continued to weigh on economic activity and business sentiment. The manufacturing sector suffered from weak investment and employment remained stubbornly high.

On the other hand, geopolitical uncertainty benefitted the country’s mining sector, where profits soared on record precious metal prices, fuelling a flurry of dealmaking and a fiscal windfall from higher tax payments.

The move to a 3% inflation target, a credit rating upgrade and removal from the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list all buoyed sentiment among foreign investors and local business owners.

On Tuesday, Stats SA’s Q4 GDP numbers will show if rising sentiment and commodity prices tipped the scales in 2025.

From Q4 2024 to Q3 2025, the economy recorded four straight quarters of consecutive gains — its longest period of sustained growth since the post-Covid-19 recovery began in 2021.

The performance was also broad-based, with nearly all sectors (except electricity) recording modest gains.

The consensus expectation is that Q4’s print will remain positive but will moderate from Q3’s 0.5% expansion.

Stellenbosch-based Bureau of Economic Research (BER) and Investec both forecast a quarter-on-quarter increase of 0.3%, with full-year growth projected at 1.3% year-on-year.

“Assessing the probable outcome remains challenging — large parts of the services sector are not well captured by high-frequency data, while the relatively small agricultural sector has had an outsized influence on quarterly GDP prints in recent quarters,” said BER chief economist Lisette Ijssel de Schepper.

“The latest high-frequency indicators point to meaningful downside risks, with activity currently tracking closer to flat on the quarter.

“Even so, full-year growth of 1.3% for 2025 still appears attainable.”

Investec economist Lara Hodes expects annual growth to accelerate from 1.3% last year to 1.5% in 2026 “as progress continues to be made on structural reforms”.

“However, risks remain. Specifically, geopolitical tensions have escalated, which could weigh significantly on supply chains and global growth,” she said.

Later in the week, Stats SA will release production data for the local mining and manufacturing sectors, providing another health check for the local economy at the start of 2026.

Mining production, which generally slips in January on seasonal factors, is expected to be up 2.4% year-on-year from 2.5% in December.

The latest Minerals Council South Africa data showed steady improvement in mining input costs in January, while safe haven metal prices continue to benefit from mounting geopolitical tensions.

Manufacturing production, meanwhile, is expected to slip 0.1% year-on-year in January, weighed down by persistently sluggish demand and subdued business activity.

Last, on Thursday, the current account is expected to have swung to a slight surplus in the final quarter of 2025.

“Positive terms of trade should support the trade account,” said Ijssel de Schepper, but “a sustained increase in the oil price could bring renewed pain in the first half of 2026”.