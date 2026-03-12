EconomyPREMIUM

Manufacturing output contracts in ominous sign for economic growth

The sector is also bracing for higher input costs due to rocketing in oil prices

Stella Mapenzauswa

Stella Mapenzauswa

Economics Editor

The drop in factory output in January was driven by wood products as well as basic iron and steel, and non-ferrous metal products. (Picture: BHAWIKA CHHABRA/Reuters)

Manufacturing production contracted 0.7% month on month in January, largely the result of weak performances in the wood products, publishing and printing sectors, as well as the basic iron and steel.

Thursday’s data from Stats SA follows its report of anemic GDP for 2025, with factory output being the biggest dampener.

Wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing slumped a 11% year on year, while basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and the machinery sectors were down 5.7% over the same period.

This was partly offset by petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, which rose 6.7%.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 1.5% in January compared with December, snapping two consecutive monthly declines.

Still, production fell 1.7% in the three months ended January compatred to the preceding three months, with seven of the 10 manufacturing divisions reporting a contraction in the period.

On Tuesday, Stats SA reported that a 0.6% contraction in manufacturing helped restrict overall conomic growth to 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025. The sector was also largely behind the sluggish 1.1% expansion reported for all of 2025, below the Treasury’s forecast of 1.4%.

The industrial sector is bracing for higher production costs this year as the conflict in the Middle East rages on with no end in site, pushing oil prices higher.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

AYANDA SAKHILE ZULU | SA’s cabinet must be drastically downsized

2

WATCH | Middle East conflict destabilises housing market outlook

3

DEBORAH CURTIS-SETCHELL | Young guns wreak havoc in the Indian Wells corral

4

Sibanye scraps retirement age to keep old hands on deck

5

PETER BRUCE | Trying to ‘sanewash’ Trump’s erratic moves is futile

Related Articles