Manufacturing output contracts in ominous sign for economic growth

The drop in factory output in January was driven by wood products as well as basic iron and steel, and non-ferrous metal products.

Manufacturing production contracted 0.7% month on month in January, largely the result of weak performances in the wood products, publishing and printing sectors, as well as the basic iron and steel.

Thursday’s data from Stats SA follows its report of anemic GDP for 2025, with factory output being the biggest dampener.

Wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing slumped a 11% year on year, while basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and the machinery sectors were down 5.7% over the same period.

This was partly offset by petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, which rose 6.7%.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 1.5% in January compared with December, snapping two consecutive monthly declines.

Still, production fell 1.7% in the three months ended January compatred to the preceding three months, with seven of the 10 manufacturing divisions reporting a contraction in the period.

On Tuesday, Stats SA reported that a 0.6% contraction in manufacturing helped restrict overall conomic growth to 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025. The sector was also largely behind the sluggish 1.1% expansion reported for all of 2025, below the Treasury’s forecast of 1.4%.

The industrial sector is bracing for higher production costs this year as the conflict in the Middle East rages on with no end in site, pushing oil prices higher.