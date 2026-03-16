Inflation expectations tick up among SA households

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Inflation expectations for the next 12 months ticked up slightly among South African households to 5.4% in the first quarter of 2026 from 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025, but remained benign among analysts, business people and trade union officials.

The Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER’s) latest survey was conducted shortly after the outbreak of war in the Middle East, which has sent oil prices into a spiral and is likely not to fully factor in how that will drive inflation this year, particularly if prolonged.

It shows in the first quarter of 2026, the average inflation expectation for this year among analysts, business managers and trade union leaders eased to 3.6% from 3.8 in the last quarter of 2025.

The average inflation expectations for the three groups for the next five years continued its declining trend after peaking at 5.5% at the end of 2022, dipping further to a record low of 3.6% from 3.7% in the fourth quarter.

Financial analysts expect inflation to average 3.2% over the next five years, followed by trade unions at 3.7% and business managers at 4.0%.

Analysts and trade union officials expect inflation to subside marginally between 2027 and 2028, while business managers anticipate a small increase. Analysts forecast a rate of 3.2% in 2028, trade unions 3.7% and businesses 3.9%.

But as in previous surveys, South African households are still more wary of inflationary pressures than the three professional groups, with their expectations for the next five years even higher at 8.4% compared with the 7.7% they predicted in the 4th quarter of last year.

The 2026 first-quarter survey of financial analysts, business executives and trade union representatives was conducted between February 16 and March 5 and the results were computed on March 6. This was the second survey after the South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb) inflation target changed to 3% from a 3%-6% range.

It was conducted a few days after the US’ attack on Iran, which is likely to push production costs not just in South Africa but also in the rest of the world sharply higher, as a result of the oil price spike.

The conflict has resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz which carries about 20% of the world’s oil supply and large volumes of natural gas. A worst-case scenario drawn by professional services group PwC sees South Africa’s inflation breaching 7% should there be a prolonged closure of the key passageway.

The BER survey is commissioned by the Sarb, which considers the results when it decides on interest rates.

It will hold its next monetary policy committee meeting next week, where it is likely to signal that its forecasts have shifted significantly since January, when governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation had probably peaked at 3.6% in December and would slow down from there.