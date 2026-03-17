Business confidence in factory sector depressed during first quarter

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The manufacturing sector has not been immune to external shocks.

Business confidence in the manufacturing sector came under renewed pressure during the first quarter of 2026 as tepid demand dampened sentiment.

The headline index in the latest Absa manufacturing survey number fell nine points to 30 in the first three months of the year from the previous quarter, with sales volumes, orders and selling prices all experiencing substantial declines.

The index for domestic sales dropped by 14 points while domestic selling prices were down 15 points. Export sales and selling prices fell 16 and nine index points, respectively, while domestic and export orders slumped 22 and 27 points, respectively.

“The glimmer of hope that emerged during the last quarter of 2025 was short-lived, despite the many positive macro factors such as a stronger exchange rate, lower inflation rates and fuel prices supporting the local operating environment,” said Sachin Chanderdhev, the sector specialist for manufacturing at Absa’s business banking unit.

“The findings underscore that our manufacturing sector participates on a global stage and is therefore not immune to external shocks, with global players looking to redefine trading partners following the implemented tariffs and global market uncertainty. The decline in export activity experienced since last year is creating longer-term strain on the sector.”

The decrease in confidence was spread across all major subsectors except transport, which increased to 26 points from nine in the previous quarter — although it was still below the long-term average.

Conducted between February 12 and 23, together with Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research, the Absa survey reflects feedback from about 700 manufacturing businesses. The confidence index ranges from zero, reflecting no confidence whatsoever, to 100, which illustrates extreme confidence.

The report comes days after Statistics South Africa reported that factory output contracted in January , having also been a key factor in the sluggish economic growth of 1.1% recorded in 2025.

But despite ongoing demand pressures, the Absa survey suggests some constraints have improved in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, with short-term interest rates and the general political climate improving by five and six points, respectively.

The index for fixed investments in 12 months rose 18 points, and the expectations around constraints over the next year signalled the possibility of gradual improvements in the operating environment.

“Even though the operating environment remains difficult, manufacturers continue to demonstrate resilience,” Chanderdhev said.

More manufacturers are rethinking their energy mix in the face of rising electricity tariffs, while others are looking to adopt new technologies to improve throughput and efficiency, he added.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has approved an 8.76% tariff increase for power utility Eskom’s direct customers from April 1, while the tariff for municipal customers will rise 9.01% from July 1.

“In addition to investing in renewable energy, clients are also looking to improve their water security with storage, recycling and water backup solutions. These investments aim to reduce operating costs, manage infrastructure-related risks and strengthen long-term competitiveness,” Chanderdhev said.