Retail sales jump 4.2% in January but pain ahead for consumers

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Retail sales jumped by 4.2% year on year in January after a revised 2.5% increase in December, driven by a strong performance in the textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods sector, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Sales are, however, likely to retreat in coming months as households contend with higher fuel prices from April and more expensive goods on supermarket shelves as a result of the Middle East conflict and the jump in oil prices.

In January, retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods notched up a 9.9% increase in sales, accounting for 1.6 percentage points of the headline 4.2% number. Sales at other retailers jumped 10.3% year on year, adding 1.2 percentage points, while general dealers were up 1.7% and contributed 0.7 percentage points.

On a month on month basis, sales volumes were up by 0.9% in January after a 0.5% contraction in December and an increase of 0.7% in November.

Retail sales increased 3.3% in the three months ended January compared with the same quarter a year ago, the Stats SA data showed. Sales from November to January were up 1.3% in relation to those from the previous three months.

The January gain suggests that households benefited from easing inflation during the month, when inflation slowed to 3.5% year on year, Standard Bank economist Shireen Darmalingam said.

But she added: “While inflation eased further in February, retail spending could come under increasing pressure as higher oil prices driven by the Iran war filter through the economy.”

South Africa imports the majority of its crude oil and refined petroleum products, and consumers are bracing for a sharp jump in the cost of petrol and diesel in April, unless the government intervenes to soften the blow.

“Higher oil costs will lift transport and production costs, which retailers typically pass on to consumers through higher prices for goods, including food and everyday essentials,” Darmalingam said.

Adding to the pain for consumers, especially those with debt, including mortgages, the volatility in oil markets and the implications for inflation have all but shut the door for the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to cut interest rates this year, with some economists even holding out the possibility of monetary tightening.

“The bar for rate hikes is very high, in our view, while the Sarb will likely only consider cutting interest rates once the war has ended. We expect the Reserve Bank to keep the repo rate unchanged when it decides on the path of monetary policy next week,” she added.