Consumer confidence lifts in first quarter but fallout from war looms

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Consumer confidence recovered further in the first quarter of 2026

Consumer confidence recovered further in the first quarter of 2026, reaching its strongest level in more than a year as a result of stronger sentiment among high-income earners.

The fallout from the war in the Middle East, however, means consumer sentiment is set for a reversal in the second quarter as higher transport costs, among others, eat into household incomes.

The index, compiled by First National Bank (FNB) and the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), was at -7 index points in the first quarter, having rallied from -13 to -9 points in the final three months of 2025.

The latest reading is the highest since the fourth quarter of 2024, when the government introduced the two-pot retirement savings system, which allowed households to withdraw approximately R40bn from their pension fund savings.

FNB-BER Consumer Index (Karen Moolman )

The two-point increase was mainly due to a jump in the confidence levels of high-income consumers, where sentiment improved from -12 to -4. Affluent households benefited not only from two-pot pension fund withdrawals but also from declining interest rates, soaring stock prices and a stronger rand exchange rate.

But the report said the fieldwork for the survey was completed before the US launched its military operation against Iran on 28 February, sparking upheaval in global oil markets, which has seen prices repeatedly breach the $100 a barrel mark in recent weeks.

“Unfortunately, the ripple effects from the Iranian war may well see a U-turn in high- and middle-income confidence during the second quarter,” FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya said.

Income brackets

The latest survey showed divergent confidence trends across income groups, with high-income respondents earning more than R20,000 per month raising their rating of the outlook for their household finances to its highest level since the second quarter of 2029.

This income bracket of consumers was also the only group that registered an improvement in their rating at the present time to buy durable goods.

The confidence levels of middle-income households earning between R5,000 and R20,000 per month edged up by one index point to -7, with respondents expecting their household finances to improve over the next 12 months.

In contrast, the confidence levels of low-income consumers earning less than R5,000 per month deteriorated by four index points to -12.

“Disappointing employment growth towards the end of 2025 and tighter compliance measures in the social grant system in all likelihood punctured the confidence levels of low-income households,” Matikinca-Ngwenya said.

Data from Stats South Africa showed that only 44,000 jobs were created in the fourth quarter last year, and the national Budget Review tabled in parliament last month showed that nearly 35,000 social grants were cancelled and another 8,600 adjusted, leading to lower social grants payments of more than R200m in the 2025/26 financial year.

Oil price peril

Steep transport costs lie ahead for South African consumers from April as a result of higher global oil prices, with the latest estimates from the Central Energy Fund showing that the price of 95-grade unleaded petrol will surge by about R5.62 a litre from April, in the absence of any measures by the government to cushion consumers from the blow.

Adding to the pain for lower-income earners, the price of illuminating paraffin, still used in many households for lighting and cooking, is on track to soar by R11.25 a litre.

Three questions were posed to respondents in the consumer confidence survey: the expected performance of the economy, the expected financial position of households, and how they rate the appropriateness of the present time to buy durable goods such as furniture, appliances and electronic equipment.

It is expressed as a net balance of the percentage of respondents expecting an improvement/good time to buy durable goods against the percentage expecting a deterioration/bad time to buy durable goods.

A low level of confidence indicates consumers are concerned about the future and may be worried about job security, leading them to cut spending to just basic necessities such as food to free up income for debt repayment.

If confidence is high, consumers tend to incur debt and increase spending on furniture, household equipment, motor vehicles, clothing and footwear, often financed on credit.