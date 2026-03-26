SA producer inflation eases amid brace for fuel price shock

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Stats SA’s producer price index eased for a second straight month to 1.8% in February, from 2.2% in January, reaching its lowest level since July 2025 and in line with forecasts.

Most of the decline came from coal and petroleum products, which fell by 8.9% in February after decreasing by 4.1% in January, largely thanks to lower petrol and diesel prices.

On a monthly basis, however, producer prices were flat after a 0.2% decrease in January.

February was the last month before the US and Israel began strikes on Iran.

Investec economist Lara Hodes expects the SA Reserve Bank to revise up its inflation outlook as the price of oil, a key driver of consumer and producer prices, has soared past $100 a barrel to its highest level since the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since the start of March.

The Bank’s repo rate is currently 6.75% after four 25 basis point cuts in 2025. The consumer price index, its preferred measure of inflation, stood at 3.5% on an annual basis in January.

If the oil price settles between $85 and $90 a barrel for the rest of 2026, in line with some forecasts, this would drive CPI inflation above 4% year on year by the fourth quarter, falling outside the Reserve’s Bank 2% to 4% tolerance band introduced last year.

“Moderate increases in petrol and diesel prices were announced in March, adding mild inflationary pressure during that month,” said Hodes in a note on Thursday.

“However, in April significant fuel price increases are building as a result of the conflict in Iran, which has led to a surge in the oil price and the depreciation of the rand.”

Aside from petrol products, the latest data showed inflation within the grain mill products and “starches, starch products and animal feeds” categories also fell further into deflationary territory in February, contracting by 9.2% and 12.3% year on year respectively.

The Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa reported favourable weather conditions and a robust harvest in recent months, but warned elevated fuel prices “remain a major upside risk as they account for a substantial share of food product distribution costs”.

Higher fertiliser costs, also as a result of disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, could further pressure local farmers into raising food prices in the coming months.