SA reserve bank leaves rate unchanged, citing upward risks to inflation

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South Africa’s central bank kept interest rates on hold as widely anticipated on Thursday, in the face of sharply higher oil prices as a consequence of the Middle East war, both of which have scuppered earlier chances of a cut.

“Higher energy prices will raise inflation in the near term. We expect headline [consumer] inflation will soon accelerate to about 4%, with fuel inflation over 18% for the second quarter,” governor Lesetja Kganyago said as he announced that the repo rate — at which the Reserve Bank lends money to commercial banks, would stay unchanged at 6.75%.

This means the prime lending rate, which commercial banks use for loans, will also stay on hold at 10.25%.

Kganyago said the decision to keep rates on hold was unanimous among the monetary policy committee’s (MPC’s) five members.

The bank’s baseline forecast was then for a gradual unwinding of the shock from the turmoil in oil markets, taking inflation back to 3% late next year, in line with the Bank’s new target.

Conditions remained extremely uncertain a few weeks into the Middle East conflict, the governor said, adding that it was “obvious that global inflation will be higher in the near term, while growth will probably suffer from supply-chain disruptions and rising costs”.

The longer-term outlook was less clear, he added.

For now, the Reserve Bank’s growth projections for South Africa’s economy remain largely unchanged, with expansion edging up to about 2% over the next few years, although there are downside risks to the outlook.

“The ongoing Middle East conflict is a clear instance of a supply shock, which raises prices while weakening demand. The standard response to a supply shock is to look through first-round effects, which are unavoidable and cannot be stopped by interest rate changes,” Kganyago said.

“At the same time, central banks should be alert to second-round effects, where an initial shock triggers broad price increases. Getting policy right means ensuring that the price response to supply shocks is transitory and not persistent.”

He said it was always difficult to assess second-round effects on time and that waiting for clear evidence risked leaving the policy response too late. The central bank would therefore rely on forecasts, as well as indicators such as wages and inflation expectations, to judge if there is a broader build-up of inflation pressure.

“The fact is, we are still only a few weeks into this crisis. The coming months will be crucial for assessing the longer-term inflation consequences. Given current forecasts, we see inflation risks to the upside,” Kganyago said.

He said the central bank’s cautious approach to rate setting in previous policy meetings was now proving appropriate in light of the global oil market crisis.

Given the current global uncertainty, the central bank had considered two scenarios, both with more adverse assumptions than its baseline.

The first scenario assumes that the Middle East conflict lasts another two months or so, with oil prices averaging nearly $100 per barrel and the rand 10% weaker. In both scenarios inflation is higher, exceeding 4% in the first version and 5% in the second. Both call for higher interest rates this year, with a rate hike in the first scenario and several more in the other.

“Inflation then slows as oil prices start easing and the policy response takes effect. In the first scenario we are back to target during 2027,” Kganyago said.

“In the second scenario this only happens in 2028. In both cases, growth is weaker initially, but there is some catch-up later.”