Fuel price shock exposes South Africa’s slow shift to EVs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The majority of people in South Africa still drive internal combustion engine cars, more than a decade since the first sale of modern EVs vehicles around 2013. File picture: Business Day/

The imminent steep jump in fuel prices this week exposes how South Africa has been slow to drive demand and sales for electric vehicles (EVs).

This leaves millions of consumers vulnerable to soaring transport costs in the coming months as the war in the Middle East pushes oil prices sky-high.

On Wednesday, the price of 95-grade petrol is set to soar by R5.82 a litre — by far the biggest month-on-month increase yet.

Barring government intervention to cushion the blow, Gauteng 95-grade petrol will cost R26.12/l from R20.30. Worse, the wholesale price of diesel is set to go up by a staggering R10/l.

“You need an example like the [conflict] in the Middle East now to remind you of how vulnerable we are to the vagaries of the world energy market,” said Joubert Roux, co-founder of South African company Zero Carbon Charge, which is building a nationwide network of off-grid, solar-powered charging stations for EVs.

South Africa imports oil and most of its fuel because its refining capacity has been halved over the past decade after the number of refineries dropped from six to just two.

As the world deals with fallout from the US-Israel war against Iran, critics say the government should have taken a lesson from how domestic fuel prices similarly soared in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

“What we’ve been shouting from the rooftops about how important energy resilience and energy localisation are has now just been reinforced by this [current war],” Roux said.

“It is an absolute reminder of how utterly exposed we are to the vagaries of Vladimir Putin, [US President] Donald Trump and [Iran’s leaders]. We are utterly exposed, and the country cannot afford that sort of exposure in the long term.”

What we’ve been shouting from the rooftops about how important energy resilience and energy localisation are has now just been reinforced by this [current war]. — Joubert Roux, co-founder of South African company Zero Carbon Charge

Most South Africans still drive internal combustion engine cars, more than a decade since the first sale of modern EV vehicles in about 2013. Fully EVs made up only about 0.17% of all cars sold in 2025. By contrast, millions of EVs are sold annually in Europe and China, accounting for 20%-30%.

New-energy vehicles (NEVs) — which include battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) — have fared better, with sales of more than 15,600 units in 2024, about 3% of the market. Last year, NEV sales rose about 7%.

“I don’t think the government has done the cost-benefit analysis of how incredible the impact is if we migrate to replacing the import of petrol and diesel with locally produced renewable energy,” Roux said.

The government, however, insists it is actively working to advance the targets set under the Electric Vehicle White Paper — published by the department of trade, industry & competition in 2023 — which aims to transition the motor industry from primarily internal combustion engines to a “dual platform” that includes EVs by 2035.

In response to questions from Business Day, the Treasury highlighted the 150% allowance tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in 2024 for motor manufacturers investing in the production of BEVs and hydrogen‑powered vehicles (HPVs) aimed at supporting local production of EVs.

“Under this incentive, qualifying motor vehicle manufacturers will be able to deduct 150% of the cost of new and unused buildings, machinery and equipment, including supporting infrastructure, used in the production of BEVs and HPVs. The incentive is effective from March 1 2026 until March 1 2036,” the Treasury said.

Critics point out that EVs sold locally incur a higher import duty of 25% compared with 18% for petrol vehicles. When asked about this, the Treasury said the trade, industry & competition department is “better placed to respond”.

“Import tariffs are a trade policy instrument determined by the DTIC with advice from its agency, the International Trade Administration Commission,” it said. The trade department did not respond to questions from Business Day despite follow-ups.

The transport industry says the tax discourages operators from transitioning to EVs.

“This should be reviewed as part of South Africa’s just energy transition framework,” said Cape Town-based Golden Arrow Bus Services, which is pressing on with its own push to electrify most of its fleet and took delivery of 120 electric buses in 2025.

“With over 3,300,000km of data available, the operation of the electric buses has been successful thus far,” the company told Business Day.

“Fuel prices play a major role in Golden Arrow’s operational costs given that our fleet requires 25-million litres of diesel every year. We do feel some relief because 10% of the fleet is electric, but the higher capital requirement to purchase these buses must also be considered.”

A tax holiday on import duty for EVs would allow the market to grow to the critical mass needed to encourage local production, Roux said.

“It’s very difficult for a multinational to put up a factory in South Africa if there are no sales, so you have to create the market first, and then the localisation will happen,” he said. “The tax you forego for those five years on the import of vehicles will be [offset] by the long-term benefits and the long-term savings in foreign exchange in the energy market.”

A Zero Carbon Charge analysis shows that South Africa could save about R500bn a year in fuel and diesel costs by aggressively promoting vehicles that run on locally produced renewable energy.

“For every solar panel you install for 35 years, that solar panel produces electricity on site where it’s required, and for every kilowatt hour it produces, it’s a little bit of petrol or diesel or crude that we don’t have to import. The impact is enormous,” Roux said.

“But over and above that you’ve got resilience. Once you’ve got renewables in place, you’ve got resilience; you are not affected by world affairs or world energy. I don’t think anybody in the government has done the cost-benefit analysis and really looked at the impact.”

At the recent inaugural National Transport conference earlier this month, Hiten Parmar, the director of non-profit organisation The Electric Mission, called for greater government action and an enabling environment to reduce South Africa’s vulnerability to global oil market turmoil and promote its decarbonisation drive.

“In the context of geopolitics and conflicts, an overreliance on fossil fuel imports cannot achieve the aims of decarbonisation. South Africa will remain at the mercy of global dynamics until it achieves energy sovereignty,” said Parmar.