Civil confidence index slips in first quarter

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Civil contractor activity failed to maintain momentum in the first three months of 2026.

Civil contractor activity failed to maintain momentum in the first three months of 2026, but the outlook remains upbeat, with expectations for an improvement in work in the second quarter.

The civil confidence index compiled by FNB and the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) fell to 43 in the first quarter from 52 at the end of 2025, meaning more than 55% of respondents were dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions.

“Following the relatively upbeat confidence reading at the end of last year, the outcome for this quarter is disappointing,” said senior FNB economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

“The softer sentiment reading, however, aligns with weaker construction activity. Importantly, the trend in activity growth over the last few quarters remains positive.”

Overall, civil contractors are more pessimistic than the underlying trends suggest, especially in activity, the survey showed.

Factors weighing on respondents’ sentiment in the latest survey included delayed payments from clients, a dearth of tenders and a lack of investment in the energy grid. The latter is particularly relevant to the pace of work related to renewable energy generation, FNB and the BER said.

The latest data from Stats SA shows the real value of investment in civil construction was down 0.2% year on year in the fourth quarter of last year, after a 2.9% contraction in the previous three months.

“Though work in the civil construction sector likely slowed in [the first quarter of] 2026, it is still on a broadly upward trajectory. Further progress, however, is likely to remain constrained,” Mkhwanazi said.

The civil confidence index can vary between a maximum of 100 — which indicates all respondents were satisfied with prevailing business conditions — and a minimum of zero, pointing to all those surveyed being dissatisfied.

A level of 50 indicates the respondents are equally divided between the two sentiments.

Business Day