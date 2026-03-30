Middle East war spurs SA policy uncertainty, index shows

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The North-West University's policy uncertainty index for the first quarter of 2026 rose to 77.8 from 64.9 in Q4 last year, way above the baseline of 50. File picture: 123RF

Economic uncertainty has heightened in South Africa in the wake of the global energy crisis spawned by the Middle East conflict, reversing earlier signs suggesting a positive turning point had been reached in the country’s business cycle.

The North-West University (NWU) Business School’s policy uncertainty index (PUI) for the first quarter of 2026 rose to 77.8 from 64.9 in the fourth quarter of last year, far above the baseline of 50.

“The elevated first quarter 2026 PUI reflects the current heightened uncertainty around domestic economic developments in South Africa, driven by the global energy crisis,” the university said.

In these circumstances, it urged policymakers to make an objective assessment of the risks and likely scenarios, evolve and communicate an overall plan or appropriate remedies to mitigate and manage the new risks and minimise uncertainty about the official commitment to the core macroeconomic framework and the pace of structural reforms.

“If businesses in South Africa expect key changes in the country’s economic trajectory but are very uncertain about what precise form these changes may take, their confidence will be weak,” it said.

Read: Fuel price shock exposes South Africa’s slow shift to EVs

The policy uncertainty index is expressed as a net balance between the positive and negative factors influencing the calibration of policy uncertainty, with an increase beyond 50 reflecting heightened policy uncertainty.

NWU said South Africa, as a net importer of crude oil and petroleum, is exposed to a big spike in fuel prices in April and other collateral economic consequences embedded in the price shock.

This will converge with the implementation of higher Eskom tariffs as well as fuel levies and carbon taxes announced in last month’s budget, representing a “triple whammy” for business and consumers.

NWU expects economic recovery to be interrupted this year, with no prospect of interest rate relief from the Reserve Bank, which kept the benchmark repo rate at 6.75% last week, citing increased risks to the inflation outlook.

Impact mitigation

The Bank said the war in the Middle East and the surge in oil prices have created uncertainty for policymakers globally, adding that the latest forecasts from its quarterly projection model indicate that rate cuts projected at its first policy meeting of the year in January are likely to be postponed.

NWU said many countries have already decided on policy packages to mitigate the worst impact on consumers and business of the cost increases linked to elevated oil prices.

The South African government, it said, has several potential levers to do the same, particularly to help the poor, though trade-offs are attached to each.

The energy ‘shock’ and its concomitant uncertainty have inevitably raised a red flag over South Africa’s economic outlook as a major oil-importing country. — NWU

“To promote policy certainty, strengthen business confidence and build resilience in the current environment the appropriate overall response is not alarmism, but measured preparedness, credible policy direction, co-ordinated action, speedier structural reforms and good communication,” said the university.

The Middle East conflict has most probably derailed what earlier appeared to be a positive trajectory for South Africa’s economy with growth edging up to 1.1% last year from 0.8% and 0.5% in 2023 and 2024, respectively, though still far below the levels needed to make a significant dent in unemployment.

NWU said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech provided policy direction last month, but this is now in jeopardy.

“The energy ‘shock’ and its concomitant uncertainty have inevitably raised a red flag over South Africa’s economic outlook as a major oil-importing country,” it said.

“The combination of a weaker rand and higher oil prices, therefore, inevitably poses risks to the inflation outlook and growth prospects.

“The longer the conflict persists, the worse it will be for fuel prices and the cost of living, especially for poor households and small businesses … South Africa will do well if it escapes with a minor setback to growth and a temporary bout of inflation.”

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