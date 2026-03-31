SA’s child poverty is too high, with kids in primary school suffering most

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Though social assistance grants like the child support grant have kept many technically above the poverty line, it has not done enough to alleviate hunger.

Child poverty remains uncomfortably high among children up to 17 years old in South Africa, with children of primary school age experiencing the highest levels of deprivation.

The plight of children is likely to worsen in the coming months as particularly poor households reckon with sharply higher living costs as a result of the Middle East conflict.

The latest report from Statistics South Africa shows that the proportion of children up to 17 years old who were multidimensionally poor declined from 60.8% in 2015 but was still high at 57.3% in 2023.

Multidimensional poverty is a lack of nutritious food, clean water and sanitation, quality education, healthcare as well as safe housing.

Primary school-age children from five to 12 were the most deprived, with the rate only easing slightly from 62.5% to 59.3% over the eight years.

“What this report really brings home is that child poverty isn’t just about income it’s about the reality children are living in every day,” said Marion Wagner, CEO of Breadline Africa, a nonprofit organisation focused on reducing child poverty through education and basic infrastructure.

“We see it first-hand: children arriving at school hungry, trying to learn in overcrowded classrooms and in some cases still using unsafe toilets,” she said.

“If we’re serious about improving education we have to look at the full picture around the child — starting with ECD [early childhood development] and continuing through to safe, well-resourced schools.”

We see it first-hand: children arriving at school hungry, trying to learn in overcrowded classrooms and in some cases still using unsafe toilets — Marion Wagner, CEO of Breadline Africa

The Stats SA report — a collaboration with the Southern African Social Policy Research Institute and the UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) — examines child deprivation using the seven dimensions of wellbeing: nutrition, health, protection, child development, education, housing and water, sanitation and hygiene.

It shows that differences in multidimensional deprivation depend on the incomes of households, with children from financially poor families nearly twice as likely to be deprived as those from higher-income ones.

Limpopo recorded the highest rates of child poverty at 73.7% in 2023, down from 82.4% in 2015, followed by the Eastern Cape (75.8%) and KwaZulu-Natal (74.2%). Gauteng had the lowest rate of child poverty at 35.9%, followed by the Western Cape at 36.8%.

Worsening sanitation and water deprivation

Sanitation and water deprivation are getting worse, not better, even as income poverty declines.

“That disconnect is critical,” said Wagner, whose organisation works in South Africa’s nine provinces, providing ECD classrooms, kitchens and toilets, and delivering libraries, feeding kitchens and pit toilet replacements at primary schools.

“The highest number of applications we receive for the school pit toilet replacements is from the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal — the same provinces highlighted in the report as most deprived. What we need nationally is better targeting, knowing exactly which schools and ECD centres still have unsafe infrastructure, where they are and what is required.”

Another report by Unicef, in November 2024, found that 62% of children in South Africa were experiencing multidimensional poverty, with higher rates in rural areas (88%) compared with urban areas (41%).

“We’ve got 300 schools in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal that are … kind of what we call the invisible institutions where children still have this fear of going to the toilet, the fear of attending school because they have to use the most inhumane sanitation facilities,“ Wagner said.

“[There is] multiple deprivation across nutrition, health, education and sanitation. Children arrive at school hungry, they’re learning in overcrowded classrooms, they’re relying on unsafe toilets. If we want to address or improve the education outcomes, we’re going to have to address that full ecosystem around the child.”

The plight of such children could take a turn for the worse in 2026, as the national as well as household budgets are hurt by the Middle East conflict.

According to the latest estimates from the Central Energy Fund, the retail price of 95-grade unleaded petrol is on course to jump by R5.81/l from Wednesday while the wholesale price of diesel will be pegged R10.27 higher.

The price of paraffin — used by low-income households, particularly those in informal settlements with limited or unreliable access to electricity, for cooking, heating and lighting — will rise R11.63/l.

“When the fuel price goes up, everything else goes up, even raw materials. We’re seeing right now increases of up to 31% on some of the raw materials that are required in making some of the plastic structures that we use for water tanks, for making toilets,” Wagner said.

“If this war continues and we start seeing these increases in the fuel prices … I think the knock-on effect is going to be huge, particularly for households that have to rely on basic foodstuffs."