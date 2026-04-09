Manufacturing production heads for first-quarter contraction

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Food and beverages were the largest drag on factory output in February. Picture:

Manufacturing production fell year on year in February, the fourth consecutive contraction, pointing to a decline for the sector in the first quarter of 2026 that will weigh on the overall economy.

Output contracted 2.8% in February from a year ago, pulled down mainly by the food and beverages division, which stumbled 4.5% and detracted 1.1 percentage points from the headline number.

The decline follows a 2.1% year-on-year retreat in November, 1.4% in December and a revised 0.1% dip in January.

A significant recovery is highly unlikely for March, given the fuel-price related pressures emanating from the Middle East war, suggesting that factory production will be a drag on South Africa’s GDP growth in the first quarter of the year.

Wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing declined 9.7% and contributed a negative 1 percentage point. There were also contractions in the basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products as well as the metal products and machinery divisions.

Manufacturing output also fell 2.2% month on month in February, after declining 1.4% in December before recovering by 1.9% in January.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production fell 2% in the three months to February compared with the previous three months, with eight of the 10 manufacturing divisions reporting negative growth rates over the period.

The weaker factory data for February tracks with Absa’s seasonally adjusted headline purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which fell to 47.4 in that month from 48.7 previously, as the business activity index retreated into contractionary territory.

“The breakdown of February’s manufacturing data reveals that the decline was largely broad-based, with seven out of the 10 manufacturing subsectors surveyed contracting compared with the same period last year,” Investec economist Lara Hodes said.

Confidence in the sector was in the doldrums even before manufacturers had to contend with the effects of the US and Israel’s war against Iran, which is likely to keep global oil prices elevated, particularly if a tentative ceasefire reached this week fails to take hold.

Though the PMI, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), recovered to 49 in March, it still fell short of the 50 mark separating expansion and contraction in the manufacturing sector.

“The war in the Middle East is likely to have exacerbated this. Specifically, the results of March’s PMI survey show that the index measuring expected business conditions in six months shed 22.9 points. This is the ‘largest drop on record’ according to the BER,” Hodes said.

“The recently announced two-week ceasefire is a favourable development, however uncertainty remains somewhat elevated.”

The February data means that manufacturing output in the first two months of 2026 was 1.5% lower than in the corresponding period in 2025, with six of the 10 divisions contracting, said Thanda Sithole, a senior economist at FNB & WesBank.

“The sector is likely to remain under pressure in the first half of 2026, amid elevated uncertainty related to Middle East tensions and persistent fuel-related input cost pressures,” Sithole said.

A 0.6% contraction in manufacturing, which accounts for 12%-14% of South Africa’s GDP, was the main reason for subdued economic growth of 0.4% in the final quarter of 2025.

The sector remains a key component of the country’s overall output, though its contribution has steadily declined from a peak of about 20% of GDP in the 1990s, according to historical data from Stats SA.