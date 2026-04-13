Diesel surge pushes freight firms towards brink of closure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The fuel shock underscores the urgent need to fix longstanding friction points in the country’s logistics sector. Picture:

The road freight industry is warning of a real threat of closures as companies grapple with already steep diesel price increases — and more to come — adding to existing operating pressures.

The Road Freight Association (RFA) says even after the government cut the general fuel levy — a tax woven into the price of each litre of petrol and diesel sold — the cost of diesel surged by about 32.5% at the start of April.

Diesel accounts for 35%-55% of the operating costs for freight operators.

Bulk purchases of fuel have already dropped in response to the April increases in domestic fuel prices, driven by global oil market volatility, said RFA CEO Gavin Kelly.

“We’ve seen lower bulk purchases of fuel due to the increase in price. Operators normally buy a fair amount of fuel, but if they haven’t got enough money to buy it at the 30-odd rand a litre price where it is now, from the 22-odd rand a litre [last month], they will be buying less fuel,” he told Business Day.

“We are aware of volumes being down and companies not operating at what they were a few months ago. As this state of affairs continues, we will probably see more stress in the companies, and then the chance of closing will happen.”

The industry is bracing for further, sizeable price hikes in May and June unless there is a resolution to the war in the Middle East, which has hobbled global oil supply. That could spell the end for some of the 2,500 companies represented in the Road Freight Association, particularly if the government withdraws the temporary R3 fuel levy relief, Kelly said.

“Whatever is coming, I don’t think we’re going to be anywhere under about R5 a litre [in the diesel price hike],” he said.

“Even a R4-R5 increase on a litre of diesel, and then add the R3 to it so you get to R8, will be catastrophic. There will be businesses that will probably, within a week or two, close.”

The fuel shock underscores the urgent need to fix longstanding friction points in the country’s logistics sector, says the newly launched South African Freight and Logistics Association (Safla).

The association aims to take on the South African Revenue Service, the Border Management Authority and state logistics company Transnet about reforms needed to accelerate the movement of freight through the country’s ports of entry.

“These fuel movements are a loud and immediate reminder: when our corridors stall, the cost doesn’t just show up in delayed containers; it shows up in litres burnt, in higher transport inflation, and in reduced competitiveness for South African trade,” said Safla CEO Dave Logan.

Local airlines have not escaped unscathed, with the sustained increase in jet fuel prices placing significant pressure on national carrier South African Airways’ cost base and financial position, its executive for corporate affairs Mphilo Dlamini said.

“The ongoing Middle East conflict introduces uncertainty into the global aviation environment, particularly in relation to fuel prices, airspace availability and travel demand patterns,” Dlamini said in a written response to questions from Business Day.

“The airline has established a robust risk management framework designed to mitigate the impact of geopolitical volatility, enabling it to remain resilient and responsive while safeguarding operational and financial performance.”

Asked if SAA has seen any big decline in flight books, he said it is not material “at this stage”.

“Demand remains resilient across key routes, though we continue to closely monitor booking patterns and yield performance to identify any emerging trends and respond proactively where necessary.”

He added that “through SAA’s codeshare partnerships with global carriers such as Emirates, the impact of disruptions can extend beyond SAA’s own network. Given that Emirates’ hub is based in the Middle East, any operational or demand-related pressures affecting that region may have a knock-on effect on SAA’s traffic flows and connectivity due to the interconnected nature of the partnership.”

South Africa should have done more over the years to lessen its heavy dependence on imports of raw oil and refined petroleum products, the RFA’s Kelly said.

The current crisis is another reflection of the country’s propensity for getting its priorities wrong in allocating financial resources, he said, citing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in his state of the nation address of plans to build high-speed railway links between Gauteng and Polokwane and between Gauteng and Durban.

“That’s going to cost about R34bn for the one … and probably also in the region of about R20bn [for the other]. What we’re saying is those are the wrong priorities. You should be putting that money, for example, into fuel security,” Kelly said.

• Leading business news as it happens. Join Business Day’s WhatsApp channel