Treasury publishes draft policy to tackle financial illiteracy

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Many consumers struggle to use financial products safely and confidently, according to a draft policy published by the Treasury.

South Africa’s financial system is sophisticated and well regulated, with high levels of access to services, but many consumers struggle to use products safely and confidently.

While more than 90% of adults hold a bank account and consumers have access to a wide range of financial products, increased access and product choice have not necessarily translated into improved outcomes for customers, according to a draft policy published by the Treasury on Friday.

“The draft National Consumer Financial Education Policy … outlines government’s approach to strengthening financial literacy, building financial capability, and supporting improved financial well-being in an evolving financial landscape,” says the document, which is open for public comment until May 15.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development defines financial education as the process through which individuals and micro, small and medium enterprises acquire the knowledge, skills and confidence required to make informed financial decisions, manage risks, and understand rights and obligations within the system.

According to the draft policy, evidence from surveys and supervisory data shows that many consumers struggle to use financial products safely, confidently and in ways that support their long-term financial well-being.

Findings from Financial Sector Conduct Authority surveys indicate that national financial literacy levels have remained largely stable over time, with a decade-long average score of 53%, compared with a baseline score of 55% in 2012.

The limited progress cannot be attributed to knowledge gaps alone, and patterns of low financial literacy mirror broader socioeconomic dynamics, with differences across age, income, education level and location.

These findings underscore the need for a more targeted and context-aware approach to financial education, alongside financial inclusion and consumer protection efforts, the document says.

Globally, the use of mobile and online banking increased sharply during Covid-19 due to lockdown restrictions and branch closures, it says. Many consumers had to adapt quickly, often without sufficient knowledge or support, which increased their exposure to potential risks.

“Digital platforms and new and innovative products present important opportunities, but they also introduce new risks and require greater skill to use effectively,” says the draft policy.

“These developments underscore the importance of financial education in supporting effective use, secure participation in the financial system and improved financial well-being in an evolving financial landscape.”