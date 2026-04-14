Sustained lower inflation expectations could cut borrowing costs

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A sustained decline in inflation expectations after the Reserve Bank’s move to a 3% inflation target could support lower nominal yields through a reduced inflation risk premium, and cut borrowing costs for the government, business and consumers.

Given South Africa’s limited fiscal space, the need for a significant increase in infrastructure development and high household indebtedness, reducing the cost of borrowing is a benefit that should not be overlooked, according to a working paper published recently by Chloë Allison and Theuns de Wet, researchers at the central bank.

To establish how inflation targeting influences the premium embedded in nominal government bond yields, they extracted the inflation risk premium from forecast inflation, real yields and liquidity premiums, focusing on the five-year maturity.

Their estimates were drawn from July 2011 to December 2024, when the Bank pursued a 3%–6% inflation target band which it subsequently shifted towards an explicit 4.5% midpoint.

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Last November, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced a new 3% target with a one percentage point tolerance band on either side to accommodate nominal economic fluctuations, a move the Bank had been pushing for.

Annual inflation has since slowed, reaching 3% year on year in February from 3.5% in January. But the Bank kept interest rates on hold in March, warning that the war in the Middle East and the surge in oil prices had triggered upside risks to the inflation outlook.

In the working paper, Allison and De Wet said their research indicated that while the target change itself has no strong direct effect, expectations anchor the inflation risk premium in the long run.

“One of the benefits of successfully lowering inflation and inflation expectations is that nominal interest rates should also decline… The reduction occurs because of lower inflation expectations and the inflation risk premium,” the paper says.

“This decrease should be reflected in a lowering of the cost of borrowing in the economy and contribute to reducing future debt-service costs for both the fiscus and the private sector.”

The writers chose the five-year yield because of the relative ease with which comparable survey data can be obtained for this part of the curve and also because it is where several corporate borrowers issue their bonds to raise finance.

The research shows that economic agents have become more certain about the Bank’s ability to keep inflation anchored around the target over time, even if the economy experiences shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic introduced substantial volatility into the bond market, temporarily elevating inflation risk premiums as uncertainty spiked.

“When we end the sample at the onset of the pandemic (March 2020), the inflation risk premium averaged 80 basis points, with inflation expectations averaging 5%,” the researchers said.

They noted that South Africa’s debt burden has increased over the past two decades. Government debt has risen from 24% of GDP in 2008 to 77% in 2025. Households and corporates are also indebted, with the former owing about R2.6-trillion since June 2025, while nonfinancial corporates owed about R2.6-trillion.

The researchers used their analysis to estimate the savings that could accrue to the indebted sectors of the economy and found that a 100 basis point decline in inflation expectations reduces the inflation risk premium by 22.7 basis points in the long run.

“If the inflation target is reduced from 4.5% to 3%, and inflation expectations fall by 150 basis points as a result, we would expect the inflation expectation component in yields across the curve to decline by 150 basis points, while the inflation risk premium would fall by 34 basis points,” they said.

“Lowering the inflation target can have a marked impact on indebted segments of the economy, with the lower inflation uncertainty premium resulting in real savings. A lower inflation target leads to a lower inflation risk premium; consequently, borrowing costs will be lower for both the public and private sectors.”