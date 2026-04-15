PODCAST | Asus country head on SA growth strategy

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Werner Joubert, commercial business development manager and country head for Asus South Africa and SADC.

Asus’ push to grow its business in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Werner Joubert, commercial business development manager and country head for Asus South Africa and the Southern African Development Community.

He highlights Asus’ growth, its evolution from a components-focused brand to a major computing player and the impact of AI on the industry.

The computer company entered the South African market in the early 2000s, primarily focusing on gaming components such as motherboards and graphics cards.

Joubert outlines the evolution of Asus’ business strategy in the country.

Education has been a highly successful sector for Asus, Joubert says, starting with the provision of a gaming lab for a school in 2021.

Asus has also seen success in the public sector, where their devices’ reliability and competitive pricing are key factors.

Through the discussion, Joubert details the size and scope of Asus’ business in the region; positioning in South Africa; drivers of growth; importance of gaming and strategy in commercial.

He also shares his personal passion for technology, particularly in how it can make life easier, and his interest in AI’s potential across various applications.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.