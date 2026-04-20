PODCAST | Bitget strategy as traditional financial instruments get a blockchain upgrade

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Callan Richardson. Head of growth for Africa at Bitget.

The ongoing shift of traditional finance to blockchain based platforms is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Callan Richardson, head of growth for Africa at Bitget.

Bitget is a cryptocurrency trading platform, enabling users to buy, sell, hold and earn digital assets.

The company’s Africa strategy focuses on South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya; using local licences and brand partnerships to drive expansion.

According to Richardson, the future of blockchain in Africa’s financial markets hinges on institutional buy-in and product tokenisation, which Bitget is actively supporting.

Richardson details how financial instruments such as stocks, government bonds, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and commodities are being modernised using blockchain technologies.

Bitget supports listing new tokens via its wallet platform, which serves 80-million users globally, enabling testing before moving successful tokens to the main exchange

The regulatory environment is evolving with South African regulators now actively engaging with platforms like Bitget to balance user protection and market growth.

Through the discussion, Richardson details Bitget’s strategy for Africa, the push to tokenise traditional finance instruments and shifting mindsets of businesses, consumers and regulators.

Blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, has until recently been regarded as fringe and associated with finance scams. But in recent years it has gained mainstream acceptance, driven in large part by big fund managers such as BlackRock.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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