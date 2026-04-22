Inflation edges up to 3.1% in March, price pressures to rise from April

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Consumer inflation quickened slightly to 3.1% year-on-year in March, largely in line with expectations, in what is likely to be the last benign print before pressure starts filtering through from steep fuel price increases.

The annual rate for March — which was up just 0.1 percentage points from 3% in February — was driven mainly by the housing and utilities, which recorded inflation of 5.1% and contributed 1.2 percentage points to the headline number, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were at 3.6%, slowing from 3.7% in February.

Four of the 11 food and non-alcoholic beverages categories are in deflationary territory, including fruits and nuts, vegetables, cereal products and milk, other dairy products and eggs, the agency said.

The latest Consumer Price Index stats. (Karen Moolman)

On a month on month basis inflation also edged up slightly to 0.6% in March from 0.4% in June.

Altogether, six of the 13 categories in the consumer price index basket recorded higher annual rates in March:

restaurants and accommodation services;

education;

transport;

housing and utilities;

information and communication; as well as

recreation, sport and culture.

In the education component, which is surveyed once a year in March, tuition fees increased by 5.4% in 2026, up from the 4.5% rise recorded in 2025. In the transport category, the annual rate increased from -2.1% in February to -1.6% in March.

“The negative values represent deflation, meaning that transport, goods and services were, in general, 1.6% cheaper in March 2026 compared with March last year,” said Stats SA chief director for price statistics Patrick Kelly.

“The deflation is mainly the result of fuel prices declining by 8.7% over the 12 month period, supported by a marginal increase of 0.4% in vehicle prices.

“The CPI release for March covers data collected before the sharp fuel price increases that were introduced on the first of April. The impact of these higher prices on inflation will be included in the April CPI release that will be published on the 20th of May.”

Wednesday’s data comes a day after the South African Reserve Bank warned that the near-term inflation outlook has deteriorated significantly as a result of the Middle East war which has strangled global oil supply and sent prices soaring.

In the first edition of its monetary policy review published twice a year, the Bank said its baseline forecast is for headline inflation to peak at 4% in the second quarter of this year before easing to its 3% target by late 2027.