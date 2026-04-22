Tight oil supply drives fuel price pressure for import-reliant Africa

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While Brent crude is holding in the mid-$90 per barrel range, the cost of securing physical cargoes has risen significantly higher.

Fuel prices are under increasing pressure, with the tightening global oil market pushing the cost of actual crude supplies above widely tracked Brent crude levels, raising risks for import-dependent regions such as Africa.

James Gooder, vice-president for crude at London-based energy intelligence firm Argus Media, said the divergence reflects a deeper disruption in global supply, with as much as 11-million barrels a day effectively constrained from reaching the market due to geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

While Brent crude is holding in the mid-$90 per barrel range, the cost of securing physical cargoes has risen significantly higher, “reflecting intense competition for near-term supply”, said Gooder. “The widening gap between Brent and the price of actual barrels points to a market under strain, where availability, rather than financial trading, is increasingly driving costs.”

Despite being home to major crude producers such as Nigeria, Angola and Algeria, Africa remains heavily dependent on imported refined fuels, particularly diesel and jet fuel. As global supply tightens, African buyers are competing directly with Europe and Asia for limited cargoes, pushing up the price of fuel imports.

The widening gap between Brent and the price of actual barrels points to a market under strain, where availability, rather than financial trading, is increasingly driving costs. — James Gooder, vice-president for crude at London-based energy intelligence firm Argus Media

“This creates a dual layer of pressure on domestic fuel markets: higher Brent-linked pricing on the one hand, and additional premiums driven by physical scarcity on the other,” Gooder said.

These concerns were echoed at the African Refiners and Distributors Association conference in Cape Town last week, where the continent’s limited refining capacity was identified as a key structural vulnerability. While major projects such as Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery are expected to improve regional supply over time, they are unlikely to ease short-term constraints.

In the near term, Africa’s reliance on imports leaves it exposed to global price movements and tightening physical availability, particularly in transport fuels, which are critical for economic activity, raising the risk of supply disruptions if competition for cargoes intensifies.

Gooder said there are also changes under way in the structure of energy investment across Africa. International oil majors have reduced their presence in several markets, while African-owned companies — including Nigerian-based Oando and Sahara Group, as well as South Africa’s Astron Energy — are playing a growing role in downstream and midstream development.

“This shift is gradually aligning investment more closely with national fuel supply priorities.”

However, ageing refining infrastructure remains a concern, Gooder added. “Several facilities across the continent have struggled to remain operational due to underinvestment and failure to meet modern fuel standards. Once taken offline, refineries are difficult to restart, raising the risk of permanent capacity loss.”

Diesel and jet fuel are typically the most sensitive parts of the oil complex in a tightening market, with prices rising faster than crude when available supply becomes constrained.

Freight and logistics constraints can amplify these pressures, with delivered fuel costs varying depending on shipping routes, transport bottlenecks and regional availability. Gooder pointed out that fuel is often sourced from more distant markets if supply is more readily available elsewhere or if those cargoes better match required fuel specifications.

“Against this backdrop, concerns about fuel availability are beginning to emerge in some markets.”

While the risk of temporary disruptions remains, Gooder cautioned that sudden demand spikes driven by panic buying can worsen shortages rather than ease them.

“Strategic reserves, including those managed by South Africa’s Central Energy Fund, remain an important buffer during periods of volatility,” Gooder said. “Similar mechanisms have been used in other regions to stabilise markets during acute disruptions.”

South African authorities have in recent statements sought to reassure the market that there is no immediate risk of fuel shortages, while acknowledging that global price volatility and geopolitical tensions continue to pose upside risks to fuel costs and supply stability.