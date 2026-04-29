Weak accountability and lifecycle gaps undermine SA’s infrastructure

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South Africa’s infrastructure failures are driven by fragmented accountability, poor lifecycle planning and a reactive maintenance culture. These are structural gaps that undermine billions in public spending.

According to Tsebo Solutions Group, the country’s widely documented service delivery failures are not primarily engineering failures but the result of systemic weaknesses in governance and financial management.

Head of public-private partnerships and infrastructure at the group, Junaid Kader, said infrastructure challenges are being driven by structural weaknesses in how assets are planned, funded and managed over time.

Deteriorating roads, failing water systems and unreliable electricity networks are not the root cause of the crisis, but its most visible symptoms. The deeper problem, Kader said, lies in how infrastructure is conceived and sustained — particularly the absence of lifecycle planning, weak accountability structures and a reactive approach to maintenance.

“Infrastructure delivery in South Africa has historically been dominated by a focus on upfront capital expenditure, with insufficient attention given to the full cost of ownership over an asset’s lifespan. As a result, infrastructure is often commissioned without a credible long-term plan for maintenance, operational funding and performance management,” Kader said.

“This has contributed to a system in which assets begin to deteriorate well before the end of their intended lifespan, despite continued public investment.”

According to the group, funding frameworks, including municipal infrastructure grants, have tended to prioritise new construction over rehabilitation and preventative maintenance, reinforcing a cycle of build, neglect and rebuild rather than sustained asset performance.

Infrastructure delivery in South Africa has historically been dominated by a focus on upfront capital expenditure, with insufficient attention given to the full cost of ownership over an asset’s lifespan. — Junaid Kader

A further structural issue identified is the dominance of reactive maintenance practices. Instead of preventative interventions that preserve infrastructure condition over time, repairs are often only undertaken once systems have already failed or deteriorated. This approach increases lifecycle costs and raises the likelihood of service disruptions across essential services.

These challenges are compounded by the interdependent nature of South Africa’s infrastructure systems, Kader said.

“Electricity disruptions can quickly affect water treatment and sanitation services, while failures in water systems can impact hospitals, businesses and households. As a result, infrastructure risk is increasingly systemic, with failures in one sector cascading across others.”

Tsebo Group also highlighted fragmented accountability as a key constraint. The company said responsibility for infrastructure assets is often dispersed across multiple departments and spheres of government, with no single entity accountable for performance across the full lifecycle — from design and construction through to operation and maintenance. This fragmentation weakens oversight, complicates budgeting processes, and undermines long-term planning.

Inefficiencies

“There is money in the system, but it is not translating into sustainable infrastructure outcomes,” Kader said, pointing to inefficiencies in how resources are allocated, managed and protected for long-term use.

While South Africa’s infrastructure backlog remains significant, particularly in water, sanitation and electricity distribution, Kader said that additional funding alone will not resolve the crisis.

Instead, he points to the need for a shift toward lifecycle-orientated infrastructure management, where maintenance is embedded into planning decisions, revenues are ring-fenced for reinvestment into assets and accountability for performance is clearly defined across the entire asset lifecycle.

The group pointed to structured public-private partnerships as a potential mechanism to strengthen delivery, particularly models that transfer lifecycle responsibility through design-build-operate frameworks. “However, this approach depends on a capable state with strong regulatory oversight.”

Kader said South Africa’s infrastructure trajectory will be determined less by the scale of investment and more by the systems that govern how infrastructure is planned, maintained and held accountable over time. “Without structural reform, deterioration is likely to continue outpacing investment, regardless of funding levels.”