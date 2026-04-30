Moody’s SA exit triggers 24-month transition for banks

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The move has no impact on South Africa’s sovereign rating, which is assigned by Moody’s Investors Service. Picture:

The Prudential Authority (PA) has notified banks of its intention to “derecognise” Moody’s Investors Service South Africa as an eligible external credit assessment institution (ECAI).

The notice, dated April 21, follows another notice sent out by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on April 16 that it had cancelled the registration of Moody’s as a credit ratings agency “subject to the conditions determined in accordance with” the Credit Rating Services Act.

The move has no impact on South Africa’s sovereign rating, which is assigned by the global entity Moody’s Investors Service.

The change to Moody’s subsidiary in South Africa also does not affect ratings on local issuers made by its analysts based in other locations.

The PA said its move is effective 24 months from the date of publication of the FSCA notice.

“Accordingly, banks may continue to use the external credit ratings issued by Moody’s Ratings-SA until the end of this 24-month period,” it said in the notice signed by CEO Fundi Tshazibana.

The PA, which operates in the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), is responsible for ensuring that financial institutions are safe, stable and financially sound.

Tshazibana is also a deputy governor of the SARB and a member of its monetary policy committee.

In its April 16 notice, signed by Kedibone Dikokwe, the divisional executive for market integrity and decision sciences, the FSCA said it had been informed by Moody’s that it “no longer wants to be registered as a credit rating agency in terms of the [Credit Rating Services] Act and that it is renouncing its registration”.

“Credit ratings issued by Moody’s Ratings-SA are relied on or referred to by the Prudential Authority in its supervisory and regulatory activities, and as such, the Prudential Authority was consulted by the authority as required by section 6(1) of the act before the cancellation,” it said.

A Moody’s spokesperson told Business Day that the agency “will focus on serving the needs of cross-border investors and African issuers interested in attracting international funding, supporting our customers with a relationship management presence from our office in Joburg, in line with our highly successful approach in markets across Asia and Latin America”.

“Moody’s sees significant long-term growth potential in Africa. Our investment in GCR, a successful pan-African ratings agency with analysts based across South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal and Mauritius, over the last three years has consistently supported its growth,” the spokesperson said.

“As domestic debt markets are poised for rapid growth, we believe our ongoing support — from knowledge exchange to secondments and joint events — can help GCR play a crucial role in facilitating transparency and, ultimately, investment.”

GCR rates issuers across financial institutions, insurance, funds, corporates, the public sector and structured finance.

The National Treasury had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

In terms of the Credit Rating Services Act, Moody’s Ratings South Africa will no longer be allowed to perform credit ratings services or issue a credit rating in the country, and a regulated person may no longer use a credit rating issued by Moody’s Ratings-SA for regulatory purposes, the FSCA said.

The law, however, says credit ratings issued by a ratings agency whose registration has been cancelled may continue to be used for regulatory purposes for three months after the publication of the notice. It also empowers the FSCA to extend the period of three months to mitigate any potential market disruption or to ensure financial stability.

“The Prudential Authority requested that the period be extended to support financial stability and to prevent disruption to South African banks that make use of the credit ratings issued by Moody’s Ratings-SA for regulatory purposes,” the FSCA said, adding that it had decided to extend the period to 24 months from the date of publication of its notice.

Moody’s Ratings-SA will be required to retain adequate records and audit trails of its credit rating services for a minimum of five years and must notify all its rated entities and issuers that it is no longer registered as a credit ratings agency.

South Africa is among the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision member jurisdictions that permit the use of external credit ratings for the determination of a bank’s minimum required regulatory capital and reserve funds for credit risk.

The external credit ratings that are allowed to be used for capital purposes must be issued by credit rating agencies that are recognised as ECAIs by national supervisors. Banks are required to map their exposures to ratings issued by eligible ECAIs.

The Banks Act says no bank or controlling company may use a credit rating from an ECAI to calculate its minimum required regulatory capital and reserve funds related to credit risk, unless such ECAI has received prior written approval from the PA.

In its latest assessment of South Africa last December, Moody’s Investors Service, the global entity, left its sovereign rating unchanged at Ba2 with a stable outlook.

Economists said Moody’s appeared to have missed signs of progress on the ground that its peer S&P Global Ratings had already acknowledged when it upgraded the country’s foreign-currency rating to BB from BB- and the local-currency long-term rating to BB+ from BB, while affirming the positive outlook.

Earlier this month, S&P Global said it was on track to maintain the ratings, though this could change by its May 29 update, depending on how the Middle East war affects the country’s economic metrics.

In September Fitch upheld South Africa’s BB- rating with a stable outlook.