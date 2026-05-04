WATCH | Navigating pressure points in South Africa’s food economy

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South Africa’s agricultural sector continues to rely on its diversity and adaptability as sources of resilience.

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s economy, feeding the nation, supporting jobs and driving exports. But behind the scenes, the sector is navigating one of its most complex operating environments in years.

In the latest episode of Insights from Africa, BDTV’s Head of News Bronwyn Seaborne explores how farmers and agribusinesses are being forced to rethink how they operate, invest and grow.

The episode is split into two parts (watch the videos below).

In the first, Seaborne speaks to AgriSA CEO Johann Kotzé about the current state of the sector. The conversation highlights both its resilience and significant challenges — from rising input costs and disease risks, like the severe foot-and-mouth outbreak, to shifting markets and policy dynamics.

Such pressures don’t stay on the farm — they are reflected in financial decisions, funding needs and investment across the sector.

Brendan Jacobs, head of Agribusiness, Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank South Africa. (Standard Bank)

In part two, Seaborne speaks to Brendan Jacobs, head of Agribusiness, Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank South Africa, about how lenders are responding. The key question: What will determine whether agriculture remains a bankable growth sector over the next 12 to 24 months?

In the final part of the discussion, Seaborne speaks to Thulani Magida, founder and MD of Juta Agritech, about how farmers are adapting day to day to the pressures of a changing agricultural landscape, with technology emerging as a critical tool for improving efficiency and reducing costs.

Watch now:

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.