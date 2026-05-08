Electricity generation down 7.1% in March

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The bulk of South Africa’s electricity is still generated at Eskom’s coal-fired power stations. File photo

Electricity generation in South Africa decreased 7.1% in March 2026 compared with the same month last year, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

The volume of electricity delivered to provinces also decreased 4.2% year on year, the agency said.

Five of the nine provinces registered a decline in the volume of electricity delivered, with the Northern Cape faring the worst with a decrease of 30.2% while deliveries to the North West fell 19.7% and those to Limpopo were down 13.5%.

The Western Cape saw a 2.8% year-on-year increase in the volume of electricity delivered, followed by Mpumalanga with 2.3%.

On a month-on-month basis, electricity generation was down 1.6% in March and also dipped 0.8% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

Consumption fell 3.5% year on year in March 2026 but increased by 2.1% month on month.

Despite the March data, electricity generation has improved significantly, with the country going for about a year with no nationwide load-shedding as it experiences its longest sustained period of stability in more than a decade.

In April power utility Eskom, which supplies about 86% of the country’s electricity needs and 20% of the electricity generated in Africa, said its ability to generate electricity has improved significantly over the past two years.

Last week, it said progress delivered through its generation recovery plan has materially reduced reliance on diesel‑fired generation and strengthened cost efficiency, with no load-shedding anticipated for the winter season.

Despite the growing push for cleaner, renewable energy, the bulk of South Africa’s electricity, about 80%, is still generated at Eskom’s coal-fired power stations including high-capacity plants such as Medupi and Kusile, and older ones such as Matimba, Tutuka, Kendal and Lethabo.

Koeberg in the Western Cape — Africa’s only nuclear power plant — produces about 1,800MW.

Independent power producers now contribute 10%-15% of electricity to the national grid, after the launch of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme in 2011.

The country also imports electricity through the Southern African Power Pool, the bulk of which comes from Mozambique, specifically from the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric power plant, as well as Zambia.

Depending on domestic supply conditions, it also exports to neighbouring countries, including Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.

According to Statistics South Africa, inflows from other countries were up 15.3% in March while outflows fell 38.6%.