ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD | Jobless rate expected to edge higher

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Stats SA will on Tuesday release the results of its latest quarterly labour force survey (QLFS), with economists expecting the unemployment rate for the first quarter of 2026 to have risen slightly.

The anticipated deterioration follows the easing in the jobless rate to 31.4% in the fourth quarter of last year — the lowest reading since late 2020 — from 31.9% in the third quarter.

Investec economist Lara Hodes predicted unemployment to reach 31.7% in the first quarter, before worsening in the second quarter as uncertainty around the global impact of the Middle East war and the resultant downturn in the South African economy “is likely to have deterred the hiring of new employees”.

Economists at Nedbank shared a similar view, saying the fallout from the war pitting the US and Israel against Iran would add to the pressure stemming from last year’s punitive trade tariffs slapped by President Donald Trump’s administration on several countries including South Africa.

“The QLFS is likely to show a modest deterioration in the unemployment rate in Q1, as the sluggish pace of economic activity continues to constrain the economy’s ability to absorb a growing labour force,” Nedbank’s economic unit said in a note.

“Heightened uncertainty — stemming from the lingering effects of US tariffs and the escalation in Middle East conflict in March — likely weighed on business confidence. This environment appears to have encouraged firms to adopt a cautious, wait-and-see stance, delaying significant capital expenditure decisions, including hiring.”

The labour force usually expands in the first quarter on the back of new tertiary graduates and school leavers, as well as previously discouraged workers seeking to re-enter the job market with renewed optimism about securing employment at the start of the year.

Stats SA will also publish manufacturing output data for March on Tuesday, which should see the sector taking strain from the Middle East war that has driven global oil prices higher, and by extension domestic fuel prices.

Economists are predicting another annual decline in factory production in March after four consecutive months of contraction, including a 2.8% drop in February.

Last Wednesday businesses had to contend with a second straight month of record-high fuel increases due to the war, with the cost of petrol soaring R3.27, or 14%, to R26.63 per litre in Gauteng, while that of diesel surged R5.27, or 20%, to R31.18.

This was despite the government extending its R3 general fuel levy reduction for petrol and pausing the R3.93 tax on diesel for another month to try to soften the blow.

“The sector continues to contend with high operating costs, a burdensome regulatory environment and constrained demand,” Nedbank said.

“Given that diesel is the workhorse of the economy, these dramatic increases will raise transport costs for all businesses significantly.”

The mining sector has fared better than manufacturing in recent months, but the March print due out on Thursday from Stats SA is nevertheless unlikely to match February’s strong 9.7% year-on-year growth, which was driven largely by base effects.