Reserve Bank appoints sixth MPC member before next rates decision

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The South African Reserve Bank has appointed Konstantin Makrelov as its chief economist and head of economic research, as well as the sixth member of its monetary policy committee (MPC) with immediate effect.

He will fill the position left vacant by the retirement of Chris Loewald earlier this year.

Konstantin Makrelov (Supplied)

Makrelov, who joined the central bank in November 2018 as lead economist, has co-ordinated the Bank’s climate change programme, including its participation in the Network for Greening the Financial System, and spearheaded the bank’s working paper series as well as managing the cross-departmental research programme.

“In these roles, he helped shape the Bank’s economic analysis and research agenda, contributing to monetary and macroeconomic policy as well as longer-term structural issues affecting the South African economy,” the central bank said in a statement.

“He has contributed to a broad range of analytical and policy-relevant work, including research papers and strategic memorandums that have supported policy discussions.”

Makrelov will join the five MPC members later this month at their third meeting of the year to discuss the next move on interest rates amid a deteriorating inflation outlook due to the Middle East conflict.

The committee unanimously kept the key policy rate unchanged at 6.75% at its most recent meeting, in March, citing upside inflation risks due to the crisis, which was by then only a few weeks in.

Loewald was still on the committee at its first meeting of the year in January, when it again decided — four to two — to keep rates on hold. The two dissenters had pushed for a 25 basis point cut.

Last week, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the inflation outlook for South Africa would have been worse now if not for the Bank’s prudent policy stance, including the adoption last year of a lower 3% inflation target, after years of pursuing a 3%-6% band with a 4.5% midpoint.

He said monetary policymakers will keep a sharp lookout for and act appropriately — by hiking rates if need be — against any emerging second-round effects from sharply higher fuel prices due to the US-Israel war against Iran.

Before joining the Reserve Bank, Makrelov spent 12 years at the National Treasury, where he worked on fiscal forecasting and the assessment of major government policies, including taxation and national energy programmes.

He also collaborated with the UN World Institute for Development Economics Research to help build new data sources and strengthen the quality and reach of policy research, the Bank said.