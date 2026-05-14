Mining production edges up in first quarter

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A jump in precious metal production restored South Africa’s mining production growth to positive territory in the first quarter as the sector continued to enjoy elevated gold and platinum prices.

Industry data published by Stats SA on Thursday showed mining production grew by 0.6% from the fourth quarter of 2025 to the first three months of 2026, compared to a 0.5% month-on-month contraction in Q4.

The uptick in mining production bodes well for South Africa’s first quarter economic growth expectations, with the mining sector contributing about 6% of the country’s nominal GDP.

However, growth of 0.6% is still well below the gains of previous quarters. Production rose by 2.7% in Q3 2025 and just shy of 4% in Q2. Stifling the first quarter reading were iron ore and coal production, which contracted by 6.6% and 3.4% respectively.

The biggest driver in Q1 was an 8.5% jump in platinum group metal (PGM) production, contributing 2.3 percentage points, followed by an 8.2% increase in gold output, which added a further 0.7 percentage points.

Bullion prices continued to benefit from safe-haven demand stemming from geopolitical uncertainty and US tariffs in early 2026, with gold gaining about 65% in 2025 and a further 8% in Q1 2026.

PGM prices, meanwhile, soared more than 130% in 2025 after years of subdued demand, as tariff uncertainty and declining South African supply resulted in substantial market deficits.

Aside from the industry’s GDP contribution, tax collections from the mining sector, which climbed 29% in 2025, are expected to provide much-needed support to the fiscus in the first quarter.

Sales from the mining sector, at current prices, increased by 6.6% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the fourth quarter of 2025.

In March, sales were up 30%, with PGMs contributing 21 percentage points, gold contributing 8.2 percentage points and chromium ore contributing 2.9 percentage points.

Business Day