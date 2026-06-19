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PODCAST | Unpacking the economic and labour-market impact of AI

PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask discusses who stands to gain and who gets left behind as artificial intelligence reshapes jobs, corporate margins and manufacturing

From the factory floor to the office, AI is redefining the skills needed in tomorrow’s workforce. (123RF/Dragoscondrea)

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly embedded in the global economy, its implications for jobs, productivity and corporate performance are coming into sharper focus.

In this podcast, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer (CIO) Adriaan Pask explores the economic and labour-market impact of this technological shift.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth
Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth

Drawing on recent empirical research, Pask unpacks whether AI is driving large-scale job displacement or more targeted task disruption, how it is reshaping profitability, and why early evidence suggests a particular strain on junior labour-market entry points.

He also looks at how AI-enabled automation and robotics are reshaping manufacturing, and what this broader shift means for skills demand, productivity, and economic inequality.

Among the the key questions explored in this episode are:

  • Is the world heading for a wave of AI-driven job losses?
  • Is it really boosting profit margins, or just reshuffling costs?
  • Who benefits and who loses as AI spreads through the labour market?

Listen to the podcast now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit the PSG website for more information.

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