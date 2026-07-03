WATCH | The psychology of wealth in Africa

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The Entrepreneur is one of three wealth-creation archetypes identified in Standard Bank Wealth and Investment's new report, 'The Psyche of Africa's Wealthiest'.

Africa’s wealth story has largely been told through numbers. It’s been explored through the lens of market performance, investment flows and rich lists.

But those figures don’t reveal how wealth is actually built — and that’s where a new report from Standard Bank Wealth and Investment comes in.

Titled The Psyche of Africa’s Wealthiest, it goes beyond the balance sheets to unpack what drives the continent’s wealthiest individuals.

In the latest episode of Insights from Africa, BDTV’s head of News Bronwyn Seaborne is joined by Benjamin Mensah, head of Private Bank: Africa Regions at Standard Bank Group, to take a deep dive into the report’s key findings.

Benjamin Mensah, head of Private Bank: Africa Regions at Standard Bank Group. (Standard Bank)

The episode is split into two parts (watch the videos below).

In the first part, the discussion reveals that in Africa wealth is not passively made, it’s actively engineered. It highlights three primary archetypes that emerged from the report’s research: the entrepreneur, the corporate grafter and the legacy steward.

Seaborne and Mensah examine the characteristics and different financial approaches of each.

In the second part, the conversation shifts to how wealth can be protected, transferred and grown.

Mensah shares insights into how wealthy Africans manage their portfolios, as well as the value of the report’s findings in helping Standard Bank better serve its high-net-worth clients.

Watch now:

Click here to read the full The Psyche of Africa’s Wealthiest report.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.