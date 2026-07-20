BREAKING | World Bank supports SA infrastructure drive through $1.5bn loan

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A new $1.5bn World Bank loan will support South Africa's push to moderise its infrastructure, including that for water and sanitation.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the lending arm of the World Bank Group, has approved a new $1.5bn loan to support South Africa’s infrastructure modernisation drive in a boost that will enable nearly 600,000 jobs.

In a statement issued on Monday, the World Bank said the loan — the fourth in a series of stand-alone development policy loans to South Africa since 2022 — would help tackle long-standing bottlenecks in electricity, freight transport and water and sanitation services.

The programme builds on reforms that are already showing results, with load-shedding virtually eliminated for a year-and-a-half, private investment in renewable energy increasing sixfold, and rail and port freight volumes rising by more than 50% since 2023, the development bank said.

“South Africa has shown that sustained reform can turn around even deep-seated infrastructure crises,” said World Bank Group division director for South Africa Satu Kahkonen.

“By extending this support to water and sanitation for the first time, we are helping ensure the benefits of reform reach every household, while these efforts together are expected to help create almost 600,000 jobs and attract much-needed private investment.”

Most of the nearly 600,000 projected jobs will come from reforms in the electricity and transport sectors, which together are expected to support the equivalent of about 280,000 jobs by 2027, rising to more than 560,000 by 2032.

The programme reflects the government’s determination to remove the infrastructure constraints that have long held back growth and job creation, said finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

“Working with the World Bank Group, we are deepening reforms already delivering results in energy and transport, while for the first time tackling the governance and investment gaps in our water sector that affect millions of households, particularly the poorest,” he said.

In March the World Bank approved a new credit guarantee mechanism aimed at drawing private capital into the country’s strained electricity, logistics and water systems.

Over the next decade, the Blended Finance Platform for Resilient Infrastructure Programme initiative is expected to mobilise about $10bn in investment from private investors, commercial lenders and institutional investors.

The programme, which will be implemented by the National Treasury and includes $350m in financing from the IBRD, is projected to generate about 997,000 direct and indirect jobs while contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions through investment in cleaner infrastructure.

Business Day