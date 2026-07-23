Remote work expands beyond tech as recruiters hunt for skills

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The hybrid working system that took root after the Covid-19 pandemic has slashed demand for office space in cities like Johannesburg. File picture

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Remote work has evolved into an established feature of South Africa’s labour market, with such employment in the first half of 2026 increasing by 28% compared with the same period last year.

While remote employment still represents a relatively small share of the overall job market, flexible working arrangements are gaining momentum across an increasing number of industries, with remote opportunities growing 41% over the past two years, according to the latest monthly trends report from online recruitment platform Pnet.

The report comes amid a push by some South African companies to get their employees back to working fully from the office after a hard lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 heralded a work-from-home culture that has taken strong root.

Even after the lockdown fell away, many companies adopted a hybrid system that allowed employees to work from home for part of the week. For many commuters, this has helped them reduce transport costs that have in recent months soared after the US-Iran war pushed fuel prices higher.

The hybrid system slashed demand for office space during and after the pandemic, with the economic hub of Johannesburg continuing to battle high vacancy rates, forcing many landlords to reposition or convert ageing office buildings.

The Pnet report shows that over the first half of the year, demand from employers for remote roles extended beyond information technology into business & management, finance, sales, administration, office & support, marketing and design & media.

It said remote work opportunities in South Africa have reached their highest level yet, with flexible working arrangements spreading from information technology to a wide range of sectors.

“Remote employment has cemented itself as a permanent feature of the job market as organisations continue to digitise their operations and embrace new ways of working,” Pnet head of data Anja Bates said.

The data reveals that demand for remote workers is growing even faster than during the first-half 2022 surge, reinforcing the fact that remote work opportunities have continued to expand despite the return-to-office trend that began in earnest in late 2022 and 2023.

Remote employment has cemented itself as a permanent feature of the job market as organisations continue to digitise their operations and embrace new ways of working. — Anja Bates, Pnet head of data

Remote work has become a strategic recruitment tool that enables organisations to access wider talent pools and compete for scarce skills. Organisations across a broad range of industries recognise the value of flexible working arrangements to attract talent, expand access to specialist skills and support evolving workforce expectations, Pnet said.

“Advances in digital collaboration, cloud-based systems and virtual communication are making remote work viable across an expanding range of occupations,” Bates said.

“For employers, this presents an opportunity to rethink talent attraction and retention strategies. Organisations that embrace flexible work will become [or] remain competitive in an evolving labour market.”

Information technology remains the largest source of remote employment opportunities, with remote IT roles increasing by 44% over the past two years. Remote work opportunities in finance have more than quadrupled over the past two years, making it one of the fastest-growing sectors for flexible employment.

Business Day