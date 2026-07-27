SPONSORED PODCAST | The case for SADC regional integration

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The critical role of regional integration is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (Busa).

Mathe, who is also chair of the Sadc Business Council, encourages businesses across the region to attend the upcoming 9th Sadc Industrialisation Week taking place in Durban from July 27.

The event is set to explore the broader economic strategies, challenges and opportunities within the Sadc region.

Mathe says private sector players across the region need to join forces as a way to compete more effectively in global supply chains.

Bringing together all 16 Sadc member countries, the combined market swells to more than 300-million people.

This would help transform Southern Africa from a raw material exporter into a unified, competitive manufacturing hub.

Mathe emphasises that achieving this economic scale requires harmonising policies resolving logistical bottlenecks and mobilising regional capital through public-private partnerships to build vital infrastructure.

Producer: Bulelani Nonyukela

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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