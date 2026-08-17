Food affordability worsens for poor households despite subdued inflation

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Although the price of basic items that lower income households typically buy each month has only increased by about 0.5% each month since an initial 2.3% spike in April, this has still dented their ability to put enough food on the table as they also contend with higher transport and electricity costs. Picture: THEO JEPTHA

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Official data showing that food inflation has remained relatively subdued, despite the headline number spiking in recent months, belies the lived reality of millions of South Africans who have felt the uptick in prices on supermarket shelves more intensely.

Though the price of basic items typically bought each month by lower-income households has increased by only about 0.5% each month since an initial 2.3% spike in April, it has still dented their ability to put enough food on the table as they contend with higher transport costs and electricity tariff increases of 8.76% this year, Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) programme co-ordinator Mervyn Abrahams said.

The civil society organisation is tracking household affordability, poverty lines and the real cost of basic nutritional food baskets across the country.

“When you look at a household with a national minimum wage, and then you look at the level of unemployment, you can well work out that our basket tracks the lived experience of more than 60% of the country,” Abrahams told Business Day.

“Affordability is deteriorating, and the affordability crisis is on the increase, even though [official] food inflation hasn’t increased to the level that we had expected.”

Though headline consumer inflation has spiked higher since the outbreak of the Middle East war in late February, accelerating to 5% year on year in June from 4.5% in May, food inflation has bucked the trend, slowing to 1.6% in June from 1.9% in May, largely thanks to a good summer harvest.

In its forecast on Friday, banking group Absa predicted food inflation would ease further to 1.1% in July, mostly reflecting base effects on meat prices which rose sharply last year due to foot-and-mouth disease.

But the reality is that food is becoming increasingly expensive for poor households, Abrahams said.

The PMBEJD food basket tracks 44 items based on what a typical low-income household will buy, whose price has risen to R5,530.52 in July from R5,328.53 in March, at the start of the US-Iran war.

“Our basket asks a very specific question: what is the food affordability issue for low-income and poor households? So if you look at the national minimum wage in July … it would bring in roughly around R5,562.32. When you compare that with the cost of our basket, you see that wage will not buy you that basket of food,” Abrahams said.

South Africa introduced a national minimum wage in 2019 which currently stands at R30.23 per hour. The National Minimum Wage Commission’s 2026 assessment shows that about 5.5-million workers are paid at or below that level.

More vulnerable

Traditionally, lower-income households are more vulnerable to even the slightest uptick in food prices because they spend a higher percentage of their income on the commodity.

In its latest food basket price monthly report, the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC) notes that while food inflation decreased for a fifth consecutive month in June, the indices of animal proteins, coffee and tea, dairy & eggs, fats & oils, vegetables and sugary products remained elevated.

Persistent spatial price disparities also remain evident, with urban consumers paying notably higher prices for tea, peanut butter and white sugar, whereas rural consumers paid more for commodities such as rice, bananas and full-cream long-life milk.

“Despite the continued moderation in domestic food prices, geopolitical threats brought about by the developments in the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, coupled with rising electricity tariffs and fuel price hikes, continue to threaten the domestic price outlook,” NAMC says.

Earlier this month Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago warned that an extended conflict and the likely upward pressure on fertiliser prices, with an almost certain drought due to the El Niño weather pattern, point to higher food prices “at some point”.

In South Africa’s unequal society, where the average income of about R30,000 is nearly six times what poor households have at their disposal each month, the strain is already evident as they try to budget for the key priorities of transport, electricity and food, Abrahams said.

The PMBEJD estimates that a low-income household living in Pietermaritzburg requires more than R2,200 a month for transport and nearly R1,300 for 350kW of prepaid electricity, about 62% of what a minimum wage earner brings home.

“When you’re talking about the lived reality of rand and cents and having to put food on the table, then a … 0.5% increase [in food prices] actually means a lot of money for people who actually only earn R6,000 or less,” Abrahams said.

Business Day