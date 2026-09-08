Agribusiness confidence returns to positive territory in third quarter

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Despite an uptick in confidence, agribusinesses are worried about a likely El Niño-driven drought, the impact of the war between the US and Iran on input costs and trade disruptions. Picture:

Confidence among agricultural businesses edged into positive territory in the third quarter of 2026 after languishing below the 50-neutral mark for two consecutive periods, though concerns linger about a drought due to El Niño and the effect of ongoing geopolitical tensions on input costs.

The agribusiness confidence index (ACI) produced by the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) increased by eight points in the third quarter to 53 points, indicating that respondents surveyed were optimistic about operating conditions.

The optimism was primarily among those in the financial services sector, grain traders, input suppliers and the feed industry, with other respondents maintaining their views from the last quarter.

But agribusinesses were worried about a likely El Niño-driven drought in the upcoming 2026-27 season and the impact of the war between the US and Iran on input costs and trade disruptions, while others lamented the slow process of opening more export markets to support the long-term growth of agriculture.

The survey was conducted in the first week of September and covered businesses across agricultural subsectors nationwide.

Most of the ACI’s 10 subindices improved in the third quarter, including the market share subindex, which added six points to 67, reflecting the ample harvest in horticulture and field crops and the generally better export performance so far this year.

The capital investments subindex was also unexpectedly higher, despite high-frequency data showing that tractor and combine harvester sales remain weak, with farmers anticipating a challenging drought season in the 2026-27 production year.

The employment subindex however fell 10 points to 46, affirming data on agricultural jobs which has shown a slight decline since the start of the year. Stats SA’s latest unemployment report shows that the farming sector employed 944,000 people in the second quarter of 2026, down 2% over the previous quarter, but up 4% on the same period last year.

“In essence, the ACI’s Q3 2026 results paint an encouraging picture, reflecting a favourable agricultural season we are leaving behind,” said Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo.

“But going forward, there remains uncertainty. The likely El Niño drought, higher input costs, lingering foot-and-mouth disease in the cattle industry, port inefficiencies and the need to open new export markets remain the primary focus for many agricultural and agribusiness stakeholders.”

Last week, the department of agriculture urged farmers to implement climate-smart agriculture that will conserve soil moisture and preserve water and to keep their livestock in balance with the carrying capacity of the veld and available grazing, as the country braces for El Niño.

The advisory came after the South African Weather Service warned that hot temperatures and lower-than-usual rainfall are forecast for the country from October to December. It said a strong El Niño event has formed in the Pacific Ocean and is likely to become a very strong event in spring.

“The geopolitical tensions also continue to present challenges, including rising farm input costs and shipping costs. These geopolitical tensions do not bode well for South Africa’s efforts to open more export markets, all of which are essential for the long-term growth of the agricultural sector,” Sihlobo added.

The main geopolitical risk for South Africa’s agricultural sector, alongside other industries such as mining and manufacturing, is the war between the US and Iran which has strangled the flow of cargo through the Strait of Hormuz.

Business Day