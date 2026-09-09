South Africa tackles remaining FATF weaknesses after greylist exit

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Despite exiting the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) greylist in October, South Africa still needs to resolve remaining weaknesses in its system, and the government is thus conducting national assessments of the risks associated with money-laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, deputy finance minister David Masondo said on Tuesday.

Citizens must trust that public money is being used for public purposes. When criminals use the financial system to hide and move illicit money, that trust is damaged, Masondo told a forum in Johannesburg on financial crime and sanctions risk.

“The consequences are felt not only in boardrooms and financial institutions, but in communities across South Africa through lost jobs, reduced investment, weaker public services and slower economic growth,” he said.

“That is why the fight against money-laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing is not a technical issue for banks and regulators alone. It is a national economic priority.”

The National Treasury and South African Reserve Bank have been working with other stakeholders to ensure the country does not slip back onto the FATF greylist, on which it was placed in early 2023 after weaknesses were identified in its financial system.

The global money-laundering and terrorist financing watchdog removed South Africa from the list late last year after the country illustrated its improved ability to combat money-laundering and terrorist financing. The FATF commenced a mutual evaluation earlier this year, which will conclude in October 2027.

“Leaving the greylist did not mean that every weakness in our system had been resolved. Nor did it mean that we could relax our efforts,” Masondo said.

“We must demonstrate that financial crimes are detected, investigated and prosecuted. We must ensure that criminals are prevented from enjoying the proceeds of crime, and that banks and other financial institutions understand and manage the risks they face.”

Masondo said the ongoing assessments of risks would help identify where the greatest threats and weaknesses were located and help the government, regulators and law-enforcement agencies determine where to direct resources.

“This is important because we cannot treat every person, transaction, business or sector as presenting the same level of risk. Our response must be evidence-based and proportionate,” he said.

Last month the Treasury and Bank introduced new proposals to regulate cross-border crypto transactions as part of a broader effort to strengthen the oversight of financial activities and curb emerging risks associated with virtual assets.

The draft crypto assets manual, in addition to other proposed regulations published in April, aim to “minimise the risk of regulatory arbitrage between regulated entities conducting cross-border activities”, the two entities said in a joint statement.

At the Bank’s AGM in late July, governor Lesetja Kganyago warned against the risks posed by AI and defended monetary policymakers’ cautious stance against crypto assets, highlighting their responsibility to limit the dangers of digital technology to the financial system without stifling innovation.

Kganyago said it was evident that AI “will transform how we work by making large datasets much more tractable” but added that the sociotechnical system also presents new threats, for instance if it is used to hack sensitive systems that previously seemed secure.

Masondo acknowledged that digital platforms and new financial products can promote innovation and broaden access to financial services.

“However, criminals can also misuse these technologies. Our regulatory and enforcement systems must evolve as rapidly as the risks do,” he said.

Business Day