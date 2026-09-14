ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD | Inflation survey to offer more clues for Reserve Bank on rates

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The BER's third-quarter survey will illustrate whether higher oil prices due to disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz are keeping inflation expectations elevated in South Africa. Picture:

The Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER) third-quarter inflation expectations survey on Wednesday will provide guidance for the South African Reserve Bank when it holds its policy meeting in the following week to decide on interest rates.

The Bank, which raised its benchmark policy rate in May but kept it unchanged in July, is razor-focused on any signs of second-round effects arising from the global oil price shock that has resulted from the Middle East war and has signalled it will act to make sure that high inflation expectations do not become entrenched in South Africa.

The oil price turbulence had a negative impact on inflation expectations in the second quarter, with all four social groups surveyed by the BER, which produces the report for the Bank, recording increases.

One-year-ahead expectations among households jumped to 4.2% from 3.6% in the previous period and average inflation expectations two years ahead, which the Bank closely tracks, rose to 3.9% from 3.6%, pulling further away from its 3% target.

The average expectation for 2026 among professional groups — including analysts, business people and trade union officials — jumped to 4.4% from 3.6%.

To start off the economic calendar for this week, Monday’s publication of the quarterly review of the Bank for International Settlements, which acts as a bank for national central banks and helps foster global monetary and financial co-operation, will be of interest for South African markets.

On Tuesday the Absa Manufacturing Survey, also compiled by the BER, will pull together the trends and perspectives on the third-quarter outlook for the sector.

Apart from business confidence, the survey data also highlights present and expected trends in business conditions, domestic as well as export sales volumes, production volumes, the number of factory workers, input costs and selling prices, fixed investment and stock levels.

In the second quarter survey, confidence edged up one index point to 31, a modest increase that came despite a marked deterioration in operating conditions as manufacturers faced sharply higher input costs due to the escalation of geopolitical tensions.

Later on Tuesday, independent policy analysis and advocacy organisation the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) will launch its “Kickstarting Delivery ― Joburg’s Mission Critical Jobs” report, the third in a series of studies on the problems bedevelling the metro, the country’s economic hub.

The CDE said fixing the governance failures that have brought the city to its knees must start with appointing capable and competent people to senior positions vital for turning it around.

Legislative ambiguity and coalition politics have widened the door to patronage, cadre deployment and political interference in appointments and contracts in Johannesburg’s administration with terrible results, it argues. Eskom chair Mteto Nyati will chair the event.

Stats SA will on Wednesday publish retail sales figures for July. In June, sales growth slowed to 1.6% year on year from 2.2%, driven down by pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries; hardware, paint and glass; as well as textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods.

On Thursday First National Bank and the BER will release their consumer confidence index for the third quarter. In the second quarter, confidence plunged to its lowest in more than a year under the weight of higher fuel prices, which have raised the cost of living.

The index recorded a negative 19, a depth last seen in early 2025 when finance minister Enoch Godongwana first attempted to table a budget that proposed hiking VAT by two percentage points.

Business Day